Airlines serving Tucson airport cutting flights amid slack demand, virus concerns

United Airlines has announced initial cuts to eliminate 10% of U.S. domestic capacity, but so far that does not include flight reductions at TIA. One United daily nonstop to/from Chicago O’Hare remains on the schedule through the summer, the airport said Tuesday.

Airport officials noted that airlines are relaxing rules regarding change fees and cancellations, and that many changes can be done online by passengers who purchased their tickets directly from their airline. Passengers who booked their flights elsewhere should seek to make changes where they purchased their tickets.

Because airline phone reservations systems are being overwhelmed, resulting in extraordinarily long wait times, the airlines are asking that only passengers traveling within the next 72 hours call.

The Airport Authority said that it has taken steps to avoid infection including increased cleaning frequency and monitoring of restrooms and “high-touch” surfaces like handrails; increased disinfection of restrooms and waiting areas; placing more instant hand sanitizer dispensers and disinfectant wipe dispensers in the terminal and on jetbridges where passengers board aircraft; and assuring that soap and water is always available in restrooms near food service areas.

TIA says it will keep its list of coronavirus-related flight changes updated, and passengers can check the most up-to-date flight schedules to or from Tucson and any destination using the online Plan Your Trip tool www.flytucson.com/flights/plan-your-trip

Contact senior reporter David Wichner at dwichner@tucson.com or 573-4181. On Twitter: @dwichner. On Facebook: Facebook.com/DailyStarBiz

Respond: Write a letter to the editor | Write a guest opinion The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.