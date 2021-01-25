Alaxo Airway Stents and Healthy Trucking of America Ink Partnership: Professional Drivers Access Nasal Breathing Solution for Snoring, Sleep Apnea, Sports Performance

Alaxo joins HTA in its “2021 Shift Into Better Health” Campaign, reaching 770,000 fleets, 42,000 Certified Medical Examiners and millions of truck drivers
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#breathebetter--Alaxo Airway Stents (Alaxo), providers of FDA and Health Canada cleared, internationally patented, innovative stent-based therapies to support healthy, natural, nasal breathing solutions for snoring, sleep apnea and enhanced athletic performance, announces its collaborative partnership with the Healthy Trucking of America (HTA). Alaxo stents are expected to deliver better health and more restful sleep to HTA independent owner/operators and fleet drivers, representing 7 million highly insured professional drivers.
Bill Gordon, founder and CEO, HTA, the leading authority on driver health and wellness issues, says, “We are excited to partner with Alaxo because 61.56% of our drivers report sleep disorder issues – the highest ranked medical condition ahead of obesity or heart disease. We believe that Alaxo stents offer our drivers a much-needed solution that is tailored to the challenges of being on the road for extended periods of time and often sleeping in confined truck areas. We anticipate that improved sleep resulting from Alaxo stents will enhance opportunities for truckers to pass their Commercial Drivers’ License medical exam every two years or risk losing their livelihood.”
The Department of Transportation states that many accidents and mistakes happen due to fatigue and untreated sleep disorders. Recent demographic studies show that more than one-third of commercial truck drivers have sleep apnea, and many do not know it.
Terry Bayliss, CEO, Alaxo, explains, “In addition to nighttime use, Alaxo stents can be worn throughout the day, enhancing individual general health and well-being, as well as enhanced sports and job performance. Our products support the HTA goals to respond to the health challenges facing professional drivers, who have a lower average life expectancy and exhibit above average occurrences of a wide variety of ailments and conditions, including diabetes, high blood pressure, sleep apnea and obesity.”
HTA offers multiple health and wellness programs, including fleet health and wellness team coaching, lifestyle change program (LCP) driver support meetings and private coaching for long haul truck drivers. Since 2016, HTA has an established relationship with Association of Diabetes Care and Education Specialist in prediabetes treatment and weight management programs and has delivered National Diabetes Prevention Program (NDPP) awareness programs to over 200,000 fleets across the US. to improve the health of professional drivers.
About Alaxo
Alaxo offers FDA and Health Canada cleared, internationally patented, innovative stent-based therapies to support healthy, natural, nasal breathing solutions for snoring, sleep apnea and enhanced athletic performance. Alaxo innovative stents support the upper airway passage to allow for better airflow and easier breathing. Visit: www.alaxousa.com; Contact: Info@alaxousa.com
About the Healthy Trucking of America
Since 1997, Healthy Trucking of America (HTA) has made its sole aim that of striving to improve the health and wellness of truck drivers, both independent owner/operators and fleet drivers. HTA is the first national organization ever formed for the purpose of addressing the lack of good health among the nation's professional driver population. HTA integrates specific diseases and conditions information for awareness campaigns, free screenings and solution care models for the transportation industries. More information at www.healthytruck.org.
Contacts
Media:
Brittany Tedesco
CPR Communications
201.641.1911 x 14