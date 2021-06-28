AlertEnterprise & ConfirmD™ Partner as Demand for Mobile Healthcare Data and Workforce COVID-19 Analytics Skyrockets

Now available for download on iOS and Android app stores, the ConfirmD app offers individuals a tool to record and share medically-verified health information, including COVID-19 vaccine and test results. Results can then be accessed through QR Codes, allowing users to share summary reports with employers, public venues and stores and other third-parties. Designed to alleviate the strain of inaccessible health information during the COVID-19 pandemic, ConfirmD provides a portable, end-to-end encrypted, HIPAA-compliant health data platform. The communication of results is opt-in, as privacy is a priority for ConfirmD. Learn more about ConfirmD at https://www.ConfirmD.io