Alexander Group and Chief Executive Group Announce Findings from CEO Survey on Revenue Growth Strategies for 2021

“While face-to-face selling will continue to be necessary in many cases, the past year has taught us all how successful a virtual selling environment can be,” states Kyle Uebelhor, principal and Manufacturing practice lead for Alexander Group. “We are clearly seeing manufacturing and tech firms increase digital investments to meet the customer where and how they want to interact.”

Additionally, the survey indicates that 56% of CEOs will add to their headcount―the highest proportion of record by Chief Executive Group’s CEO Confidence Index since December 2018. Per Melanie Nolan, director of research for Chief Executive Group, “As CEOs are spending more to enable virtual selling, 43% of those surveyed plan to increase inside sales roles as they are more cost-effective and proven growth drivers. 40% also plan to add sales specialists to capture new customers for innovative solutions and high-growth segments.”