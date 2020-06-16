Alexander Group Announces COVID-19 Hospital Leadership Survey Findings

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Alexander Group, Inc., revenue growth consultancy to leading healthcare companies, announces that findings from their recent Provider Learnings and Future Planning Survey are now available. This current research shows how hospital leaders are addressing the COVID-19 pandemic impact within their institutions, including impacts on patients, revenue, operational budgets, and their long-term future. Alexander Group conducted a web-based survey targeting administrators across the United States at hospitals from 100 to 4,000 beds.
Revenue is clearly on the mind of these leaders. “While most providers are reopening for elective procedures, the ramp will be much slower than expected with most not achieving pre-COVID-19 levels until late 2020 or even 2021,” said Craig Ackerman, principal at Alexander Group. “Our research participants are also very concerned about a second wave of COVID-19 infections and the impact on their operations.” As one survey respondent stated, “This is only just the beginning. We are looking at how we can be in a consistent state of ready to surge.”
Hospital leaders are concerned but are proactive in promoting revenue streams that serve diverse patient populations. The Provider Learnings and Future Planning Survey outlines valuable insights that include:
Patient willingness as the top limiting factor in ramping up elective procedures, expected to take until 2021 to return to 100% volumes.
Nearly 7 in 10 (68%) of hospital leaders are concerned about a second wave of COVID-19 infections.
Third-party access is expected to increase during the third quarter of 2020, requiring mandatory face masks and temperature screenings for all hospital entrants.
56% of hospital leaders plan to limit vendor access for the long term.
Budget constraints will continue into 2021 as both capital and operational budgets are severely impacted.
The Provider Learnings and Future Planning Survey includes survey information by geographic region and insights from respected hospital leaders. Vendors, business partners and practitioners will benefit by understanding specific steps hospitals are taking now to prepare for a new era in healthcare. Briefings are now being scheduled to share a summary of the findings and the associated implications.
Alexander Group conducts ongoing healthcare commercial research and is expanding participation to provide benchmark comparisons that help their clients understand what leading healthcare commercial organizations are doing to win in a competitive environment.
