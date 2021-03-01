Alexander Group Announces Expanded Leadership Roles within Business Services Practice

Mike Burnett is a principal in the New York office. Burnett works across an array of industries, with a focus on assisting clients with go-to-customer commercial model design, sales and marketing transformation, process effectiveness, job design, territory deployment and incentive compensation design.

“This is an exciting opportunity to co-lead Alexander Group’s Business Services practice,” stated Burnett. “With changes in customer demands, service business models have become increasingly more complex, resulting in the need to evolve go-to-market strategies. I’m looking forward to assisting clients drive this change.”

“Business Services is challenged with new competitors, offerings and acquisitions along with the acceleration of technologies and digital platforms,” said Eddleman. “Helping clients determine the right combination of sales channels, roles, tools and resources to generate consistent growth is an interesting venture and I’m thrilled to be involved.”