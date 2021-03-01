Alexander Group Announces Expanded Leadership Roles within Business Services Practice

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alexander Group, a revenue growth management consulting firm to the world’s leading marketing, sales and services organizations, announces new and expanded roles for employees Dave Eddleman and Mike Burnett, who will now lead the company’s Business Services practice.
Dave Eddleman is a principal in the Atlanta office and will continue to co-lead Alexander Group’s Sales Quotas practice in addition to his new role with the Business Services segment. Eddleman has 20 years of experience consulting with Global 2000 companies and works with clients on a variety of issues including sales strategy, operations, performance management and compensation.
Mike Burnett is a principal in the New York office. Burnett works across an array of industries, with a focus on assisting clients with go-to-customer commercial model design, sales and marketing transformation, process effectiveness, job design, territory deployment and incentive compensation design.
“This is an exciting opportunity to co-lead Alexander Group’s Business Services practice,” stated Burnett. “With changes in customer demands, service business models have become increasingly more complex, resulting in the need to evolve go-to-market strategies. I’m looking forward to assisting clients drive this change.”
“Business Services is challenged with new competitors, offerings and acquisitions along with the acceleration of technologies and digital platforms,” said Eddleman. “Helping clients determine the right combination of sales channels, roles, tools and resources to generate consistent growth is an interesting venture and I’m thrilled to be involved.”
Eddleman and Burnett will further enhance Alexander Group’s Business Services strategy to assist clients with their revenue growth objectives. Backed by ongoing industry research and a proprietary database of 10M+ data points, Alexander Group’s consulting services help revenue-focused executives make informed decisions that propel growth. The Business Services practice covers organizations within banking and financial services, tech-enabled services, industrial services, IT and outsourcing services, and logistics and transportation.
