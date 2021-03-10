Alexander Group Announces First Annual Women Revenue Leaders Forum

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The excitement is building as Alexander Group, the leading revenue growth consultancy to Global 2000 companies, announces the first annual Women Revenue Leaders Forum, a 3-D virtual conference on April 27-28, 2021. Women revenue leaders has been a community of exponential growth and participation for the firm’s renowned Annual Leadership Series of events and reflective of the increased complexity of the 24x7 customer. This Forum will span across journeys, strategies and lessons of global organizations as told by their female executives. Equal focus will be placed on these women’s varying roles as business leaders, industry experts, philanthropists mentoring future generations, and resilient change agents.