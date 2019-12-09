SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Alexander Group, Inc., leading revenue growth consultancy to Global 2000 companies, opened a new office in New York City at 6 West 48 St., NY, NY 10036 on December 5th. This new location strengthens the Firm’s presence in the Northeast for both clients and team members.
In addition to serving as the primary Northeast location, the new office doubles the Firm’s space in the area. The new location offers a convenient place to meet with clients and takes advantage of the large and diverse talent pool in the city.
“The decision to open a new office in New York City represents the next logical step in our growth strategy. Alexander Group is growing at a record pace–not only in terms of our client relationships but also our staff. We outgrew our current space much quicker than we anticipated and this is the kind of investment that you look forward to making.” – Mike Miller, Vice President and Northeast Region Manager, Alexander Group, Inc.
About Alexander Group
The Alexander Group (www.alexandergroup.com) provides revenue growth consulting services to the world’s leading sales, marketing and service organizations. Founded in 1985, Alexander Group combines deep experience, proven methodologies and data-driven insights to help revenue leaders anticipate change, align their go-to-customer resources with company goals and make better informed decisions with one goal in mind—to grow revenue. The Alexander Group has offices in Atlanta, Chicago, London, New York, San Francisco, Sao Paulo, Scottsdale, and Vero Beach.
Contacts
Paula Clark
Content Marketing Manager
The Alexander Group, Inc.®
404.443.5375