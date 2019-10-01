SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Alexander Group’s “2020 Sales Compensation Almanac” remains the “go-to” reference for sales compensation professionals. Now in its seventh edition, the book contains nearly 400 pages of the latest industry resources and tools.
“The Almanac is the source document for sales compensation stakeholders featuring the latest information on trends, practices, survey sources, software vendors and industry specific case studies,” said David Cichelli, author and revenue growth advisor of the Alexander Group. “This year’s Sales Compensation Almanac includes a special survey bonus on careers in sales compensation.”
Featured Sections: Sales Compensation Trends Survey, Sales Compensation Hot Topics Survey, Careers in Sales Compensation Survey, Sales Compensation Multiyear Trends, Reference Guide to Sales Compensation Surveys, Sales Compensation Automation Solutions Vendors, Sales Compensation Education Resources, Case Studies, Whitepapers and Articles Listing.
Explore why companies refer to this book as invaluable when communicating best practices in sales compensation to key stakeholders. Available for purchase on Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/0989948080/ref=cm_sw_em_r_mt_dp_U_au4KDb3X8Q47R.
2020 Sales Compensation Almanac; AGI Press; ISBN: 978-0-9899480-8-1
About the Alexander Group, Inc.
The Alexander Group (www.alexandergroup.com) provides revenue growth consulting services to the world’s leading sales and marketing organizations, serving Global 2000 companies across all industries. Founded in 1985, Alexander Group combines deep experience, a proven methodology and data-driven insights to help revenue leaders anticipate change, align their go-to-market resources with company goals and make better informed decisions with one goal in mind—to grow revenue. The Alexander Group has offices in Atlanta, Chicago, London, San Francisco, Scottsdale and Stamford.
