Alexander Group Publishes ‘Sales Compensation Perspectives’

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--“Sales Compensation Perspectives” authored by the Alexander Group is now available! This book is an anthology of articles focused on sales compensation. It features 40 must-read insights by the Alexander Group’s consultants.

Topics include such items as simple rules for sales compensation plans, global sales compensation, governance, best sales quota practices and industry sales comp articles in technology, media, manufacturing, health insurance, medical device and distribution.

The book focuses on five key sections:



  • Strategic Perspectives


  • Design Perspectives


  • Program Management Perspectives


  • Sales Quota Perspectives


  • Industry Perspectives

“Our consultants work real-time with their clients solving real-world sales compensation challenges. ‘Sales Compensation Perspectives’ presents their keen insights into topics of interest to all sales compensation stakeholders,” said David Cichelli, sales compensation practice leader and revenue growth advisor of the Alexander Group.

Available for purchase on Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1735864609/ref=cm_sw_em_r_mt_dp_HdVSFbXVEKF6H

Sales Compensation Perspectives – The Alexander Group; AGI Press; ISBN: 978-1-7358646-0-0

About the Alexander Group, Inc.

The Alexander Group (www.alexandergroup.com) provides revenue growth consulting services to the world’s leading sales and marketing organizations, serving Global 2000 companies across all industries. Founded in 1985, Alexander Group combines deep experience, a proven methodology and data-driven insights to help revenue leaders anticipate change, align their go-to-market resources with company goals and make better informed decisions with one goal in mind—to grow revenue. The Alexander Group has offices in Atlanta, Chicago, London, San Francisco, Scottsdale and Stamford.

Contacts

Lori Feuer

Senior Marketing & Communications Manager

The Alexander Group

480-315-5807

lfeuer@alexandergroup.com

