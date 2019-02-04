SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--“The Front-Line Sales Manager ─ Field General” is now available. This

book explores multiple views and perspectives of cross-industry senior

sales leaders and their most successful front-line sales managers

(FLSM), as well as clinical research conducted by both Professor Noel

Capon of Columbia Business School and The Alexander Group, Inc.®.

The book celebrates the importance of FLSMs to a firm’s current and

future health. Discover roadmaps for firms and their sales leaders to

provide FLSMs with the will and skill to get behind a customer-centric

strategy, and embrace the multitude of organizational changes to make

that happen.

Explore how a new way of thinking about FLSMs is helping sales leaders

shift their organizations into higher seller performance and success.

Available for purchase at Wessex Learning: https://wessexlearning.com/products/the-front-line-sales-manager-field-general-by-noel-capon-gary-tubridy-and-florin-mihoc-digital-e-book-flsm

About the Authors

Noel Capon is R.C. Kopf Professor of International Marketing at Columbia

Business School and founder of Wessex Press, Inc. He is the leading

expert on strategic and global account management and is a highly

experienced marketing and sales management educator.

Gary Tubridy is senior vice president of Alexander Group. Tubridy is an

expert in sales transformation, sales management issues, sales

organization design, sales force sizing and deployment, sales

performance management and sales compensation design.

About Alexander Group

The Alexander Group (www.alexandergroup.com)

provides revenue growth consulting services to the world’s leading sales

and marketing organizations, serving Global 2000 companies. Founded in

1985, Alexander Group combines deep experience, a proven methodology and

data-driven insights to help revenue leaders anticipate change, align

their go-to-market resources with company goals and make better informed

decisions with one goal in mind—to grow revenue. The Alexander Group has

offices in Atlanta, Chicago, San Francisco, Scottsdale, Stamford and

London.

Contacts

Paula Clark

Content Marketing Manager

The Alexander Group,

Inc.®

404.443.5375

pclark@alexandergroup.com

