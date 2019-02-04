SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--“The Front-Line Sales Manager ─ Field General” is now available. This
book explores multiple views and perspectives of cross-industry senior
sales leaders and their most successful front-line sales managers
(FLSM), as well as clinical research conducted by both Professor Noel
Capon of Columbia Business School and The Alexander Group, Inc.®.
The book celebrates the importance of FLSMs to a firm’s current and
future health. Discover roadmaps for firms and their sales leaders to
provide FLSMs with the will and skill to get behind a customer-centric
strategy, and embrace the multitude of organizational changes to make
that happen.
Explore how a new way of thinking about FLSMs is helping sales leaders
shift their organizations into higher seller performance and success.
Available for purchase at Wessex Learning: https://wessexlearning.com/products/the-front-line-sales-manager-field-general-by-noel-capon-gary-tubridy-and-florin-mihoc-digital-e-book-flsm
About the Authors
Noel Capon is R.C. Kopf Professor of International Marketing at Columbia
Business School and founder of Wessex Press, Inc. He is the leading
expert on strategic and global account management and is a highly
experienced marketing and sales management educator.
Gary Tubridy is senior vice president of Alexander Group. Tubridy is an
expert in sales transformation, sales management issues, sales
organization design, sales force sizing and deployment, sales
performance management and sales compensation design.
About Alexander Group
The Alexander Group (www.alexandergroup.com)
provides revenue growth consulting services to the world’s leading sales
and marketing organizations, serving Global 2000 companies. Founded in
1985, Alexander Group combines deep experience, a proven methodology and
data-driven insights to help revenue leaders anticipate change, align
their go-to-market resources with company goals and make better informed
decisions with one goal in mind—to grow revenue. The Alexander Group has
offices in Atlanta, Chicago, San Francisco, Scottsdale, Stamford and
London.
Contacts
Paula Clark
Content Marketing Manager
The Alexander Group,
Inc.®
404.443.5375