Alexander Group Research Reveals 220% Increase in Investment in Post-Sales Headcount Spend

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alexander Group, a leading revenue growth management consultancy, has shared its latest research on revenue models and productivity revealing that revenue leaders at XaaS companies are making significant investments in sales force resources.
According to the research, over the past four years, there has been a 220% increase in investment in post-sales headcount spend. This increase reflects the 24/7 business-to-consumer (B2C) expectations that customers have brought to their business-to-business (B2B) purchases. In response, XaaS sales organizations are redefining how they support their customers, including creating new customer success roles and programs.
Additionally, the research shows that leading technology companies are investing 16% more per seller in their sales force, resulting in a 32% improvement in overall seller productivity.
“The significant increase in sales force investments over the last few years is a direct response to the speed of change that today’s technology industry is experiencing,” said Ted Grossman, principal at the Alexander Group. “Addressing the needs of a customer that expects 24/7 service and support, is requiring a fully functional pre- and post-sales team that is armed with a full set of tools and resources.”
About XaaS Research
In support of the Firm’s revenue growth consulting services, Alexander Group maintains an ongoing research program focused on XaaS Research: Revenue Models and Productivity. Alexander Group’s research team continuously gather qualitative practices and trends information, along with sales productivity metrics from leading software, hardware and pure-play cloud organizations. Combined with Alexander Group’s consulting models and frameworks, the research focuses on go-to-market best practices, industry-specific insights and key metrics such as customer acquisition costs, support headcount investments, pay levels and sales comp design. Visit our website for more information or to schedule a briefing.
About Alexander Group
The Alexander Group provides revenue growth management consulting services to the world’s leading marketing, sales and services organizations. When clients need to grow revenue, they look to Alexander Group for data-driven insights, actionable recommendations, and, most importantly, results. Founded in 1985, Alexander Group has served more than 3000 companies globally. This experience gives them a highly sophisticated set of best practices to grow revenue, and a rich repository of industry data that informs client recommendations. Learn more about Alexander Group’s services.
