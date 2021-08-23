Alexander Group’s Sold Out Executive Forum Goes Virtual

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Alexander Group, Inc., leading revenue growth consultancy to Global 2000 companies, announces the 20th Annual Executive Forum will be a virtual conference on November 17-18, 2021. This renowned marquee event is now poised to welcome hundreds of cross-industry leaders charged with driving revenue growth for Fortune 2000 organizations. No other event today delivers the value expected by an audience that is 85%+ C-Level to VP: world-class roster of practitioners, insights-to-action content, 1:1 networking, and “game changing” takeaways to help with 2022 growth plans and decisions.