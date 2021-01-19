Alexander Group Survey Reveals Sales Compensation Plans Changing in 2021

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#salescompensation--COVID-19 had a disparate impact on revenue performance with some industry sectors suffering significant revenue declines, while others met their sales forecast, and a surprising few accelerated revenue performance, according to the results in the Alexander Group’s 2021 Sales Compensation Trends Survey.
One of the most notable findings is that for the first time in the survey’s 19-year history, 100% of the survey participants plan to make changes to their next fiscal year incentive program. The survey, which published in January, featured 109 participants.
“Sales departments were upended by the pandemic, but it gave revenue leaders an opportunity to reexamine go-to-customer strategies and the support programs such as sales compensation,” said David Cichelli, survey editor and revenue growth advisor of the Alexander Group.
Other Noteworthy Highlights
Pay Budgeting: Incentive costs declined -1.5% in 2020. 2021 will see modest budget increases in base pay (3%) and incentive costs (2%).
Revenue: Revenue leaders had anticipated a 6% revenue growth in 2020; yet, the actual revenue growth was only 2%. Revenue performance was 90% of anticipated budget. However, companies are planning for a robust revenue increase of 8% for 2021.
Staffing and Turnover: Turnover dropped in half for 2020 from the traditional 10% turnover rate for sellers to 5% in 2020. Management expects low turnover for 2021, anticipating a 5% turnover. The number of companies planning to trim headcount in 2021 more than doubled from 8.5% planned in 2020 to 17.5% for 2021.
