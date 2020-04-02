Alexander Group Survey: Sales Departments Seek to Protect Sellers’ Incentive Pay in COVID-19 Crisis

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Is the sales force an asset that will help companies rebound when the COVID-19 crisis abates? The answer is yes, according to the results from the COVID-19 Sales Comp/Quota Survey conducted by the Alexander Group during the week of March 23, 2020. Sales leaders seek to protect sellers’ pay during the COVID-19 crisis. The results from 203 sales departments representing 340,000 sellers in the US indicate 82.2% of the participants are planning some type of sellers’ pay adjustments.
“Sales leaders wish to retain their valuable sales staff,” said David Cichelli, survey editor and revenue growth advisor of the Alexander Group. “The survey results conducted the third week in March confirm these findings. The unfolding COVID-19 crisis may contribute to sales leaders pay impact deliberations.”
Key Survey Findings:
72.2% expect the COVID-19 crisis to have a 5% or greater negative impact on annual sales revenue.
76% expect the COVID-19 crisis to have a 5% or greater negative impact on sellers’ pay.
82.2% are planning some type of sellers’ pay adjustments.
However, the amount of adjustment has yet to be decided:
71.5% will or may provide some type of incentive pay guarantee; 43.5% have yet to decide how much.
71.9% will or may provide some type of quota relief; 52.8% have yet to determine how much.
Want to learn more about the findings and their impact? Read about the full survey findings here, which also features a video at the end on the findings (40 min).
About Alexander Group
The Alexander Group provides revenue growth consulting services to the world’s leading sales, marketing and service organizations. Founded in 1985, Alexander Group combines deep experience, proven methodologies and data-driven insights to help revenue leaders anticipate change, align their go-to-customer resources with company goals and make better informed decisions with one goal in mind—to grow revenue. The Alexander Group has offices in Atlanta, Chicago, London, New York, San Francisco, São Paulo, Scottsdale and Vero Beach.
