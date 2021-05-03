Alexander Group to Deliver Operations Forum At a Pivotal Time

Hundreds of guests across Revenue, Sales & Commercial Operations roles will explore how cross-industry leading companies are deploying new growth models this year, accelerating the return from their digital investments and in turn, making hybrid selling a reality for the 24x7 customer.

The powerful 2-day agenda spans the hottest topics on the minds of ops leaders today: the subscription economy, next chapter revenue operations, digital customer experience, scalability for growth, partner enablement, data and dashboards, and field/inside talent productivity.

Industry leaders from Ansell, HP, Andersen Corp, Boston Scientific, Cisco, Facebook, Honeywell, Reddit, Salesforce, Thermo Fisher, Wolters Kluwer, Moody’s Analytics, Warburg Pincus and more have joined a world-class roster.