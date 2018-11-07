BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alexion Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq:ALXN) today announced that management
will present at Credit Suisse’s 27th Annual Healthcare
Conference in Scottsdale, AZ on Tuesday, November 13, 2018 at 10:00
a.m., ET.
An audio webcast of the presentation will be available live. You can
access the webcast at: http://ir.alexion.com.
An archived version of the remarks will also be available through the
Company’s website for a limited time following the conference.
[ALXN-G]
Contacts
Investors
Alexion Pharmaceuticals
Susan Altschuller, Ph.D.
Vice
President, Investor Relations
(475) 230-3534