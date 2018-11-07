BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alexion Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq:ALXN) today announced that management

will present at Credit Suisse’s 27th Annual Healthcare

Conference in Scottsdale, AZ on Tuesday, November 13, 2018 at 10:00

a.m., ET.

An audio webcast of the presentation will be available live. You can

access the webcast at: http://ir.alexion.com.

An archived version of the remarks will also be available through the

Company’s website for a limited time following the conference.

[ALXN-G]

Contacts

Investors

Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Susan Altschuller, Ph.D.

Vice

President, Investor Relations

(475) 230-3534

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles