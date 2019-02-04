Barry Goldwater, Jr. will be guest speaker at
Aliera’s hospitality event
healthcare and health sharing plans, today announced it is a gold
sponsor of the Inter-Company Marketing Group’s (ICMG) 2019 Annual
Conference at Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale, Ariz., Feb. 5 and 6.
In alliance with Trinity HealthShare, Aliera will showcase a full
spectrum of alternative individual healthcare sharing plans and
customizable self-insured employer programs designed to meet a wide
variety of needs and budgets.
A highlight of the conference will occur on Feb. 5 from 5:30 to 7:30
p.m. when former seven-term U.S. Congressman Barry Goldwater, Jr. will
speak to a gathering of invitation only guests at a hospitality event
hosted by Aliera. Goldwater is the son of 1964 Republican Presidential
Nominee Barry Goldwater, Sr. Media are cordially invited to attend the
speech which will take place in the Salt River Grand Ballroom – Salt 2
at Talking Stick Resort.
Prior to his speech, Goldwater will be available to meet and greet
conference attendees, pose for photos and sign autographs at Aliera’s
exhibit hall booths 23 and 24 from 4 to 5 p.m. on Feb. 5.
In addition to the hospitality event, members of Aliera’s leadership
team will be available throughout the conference to discuss the
company’s newest health sharing products and provide insight on market
trends.
ICMG is an industry leading showcase bringing together senior level
executives and decision-makers from insurance carriers, fraternal, and
financial organizations, marketing organizations and distributors,
operational and sales support providers, and others involved in creating
business relationships and strategic alliances.
About Aliera Healthcare
Aliera
Healthcare is pioneering innovative healthcare programs for both
individual and group markets that put the power of choice back in the
hands of the consumer. Aliera’s individual and family-focused healthcare
plans are built on an innovative cost-sharing model that is designed to
streamline access to affordable, high-quality healthcare plans without
the costs and complexities of most one-size-fits-all traditional medical
insurance plans. Aliera’s nationwide self-insured employer programs
improve employee participation by providing access to customizable
health plan choices that meet a wide variety of needs and budgets while
promoting stable monthly costs and potential for premium ROI year after
year. For more information, visit www.alierahealthcare.com.
