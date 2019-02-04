Barry Goldwater, Jr. will be guest speaker at

Aliera’s hospitality event

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ICMG?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#ICMGlt;/agt;--Aliera Healthcare, an industry-leading provider of traditional

healthcare and health sharing plans, today announced it is a gold

sponsor of the Inter-Company Marketing Group’s (ICMG) 2019 Annual

Conference at Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale, Ariz., Feb. 5 and 6.

In alliance with Trinity HealthShare, Aliera will showcase a full

spectrum of alternative individual healthcare sharing plans and

customizable self-insured employer programs designed to meet a wide

variety of needs and budgets.

A highlight of the conference will occur on Feb. 5 from 5:30 to 7:30

p.m. when former seven-term U.S. Congressman Barry Goldwater, Jr. will

speak to a gathering of invitation only guests at a hospitality event

hosted by Aliera. Goldwater is the son of 1964 Republican Presidential

Nominee Barry Goldwater, Sr. Media are cordially invited to attend the

speech which will take place in the Salt River Grand Ballroom – Salt 2

at Talking Stick Resort.

Prior to his speech, Goldwater will be available to meet and greet

conference attendees, pose for photos and sign autographs at Aliera’s

exhibit hall booths 23 and 24 from 4 to 5 p.m. on Feb. 5.

In addition to the hospitality event, members of Aliera’s leadership

team will be available throughout the conference to discuss the

company’s newest health sharing products and provide insight on market

trends.

ICMG is an industry leading showcase bringing together senior level

executives and decision-makers from insurance carriers, fraternal, and

financial organizations, marketing organizations and distributors,

operational and sales support providers, and others involved in creating

business relationships and strategic alliances.

About Aliera Healthcare

Aliera

Healthcare is pioneering innovative healthcare programs for both

individual and group markets that put the power of choice back in the

hands of the consumer. Aliera’s individual and family-focused healthcare

plans are built on an innovative cost-sharing model that is designed to

streamline access to affordable, high-quality healthcare plans without

the costs and complexities of most one-size-fits-all traditional medical

insurance plans. Aliera’s nationwide self-insured employer programs

improve employee participation by providing access to customizable

health plan choices that meet a wide variety of needs and budgets while

promoting stable monthly costs and potential for premium ROI year after

year. For more information, visit www.alierahealthcare.com.

Contacts

Lesli Smith

Vice President, Marketing

(404) 618-0602 ext.1759

lsmith@alierahealthcare.com

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles