Aligned’s Phoenix and Salt Lake City facilities certified for data

center management and operations excellence

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aligned

Energy, a leading data center provider offering innovative,

sustainable and adaptable colocation and build-to-scale solutions for

cloud, enterprise, and managed service providers, announces that its Phoenix

and Salt

Lake City data centers have been awarded the Management & Operations

(M&O) Stamp of Approval from Uptime

Institute.

“Achieving Uptime Institute’s M&O Stamp of Approval validates that

Aligned Energy’s mission-critical infrastructure meets the highest

industry standard for operational excellence and upholds our

responsibility to ensure consistent, transparent data center management

and operations processes,” said Andrew Schaap, CEO of Aligned Energy.

“Our team is laser-focused on eliminating risk and cost exposure, as

well as applying best practices across our facilities and operations,

demonstrating our ongoing commitment to existing and future customers.”

The M&O Stamp of Approval demonstrates organizational excellence across

operations, risk management and efficiency, certifying that Aligned

Energy’s data centers are operated reliably and efficiently to support

24x7 uptime performance and minimize the risk of errors and failures

that could impact digital business platforms. The stamp provides an

unbiased, independent assessment, validating the company’s critical

facilities management and operations practices, which encompass staffing

and organization practices, maintenance and operations activities,

management, and upstream planning and decision-making.

“We congratulate Aligned Energy on achieving the M&O Stamp of Approval

in their Phoenix and Salt Lake City data centers,” said Matt Stansberry,

Vice President, North America, Uptime Institute. “They understand the

need for consistency in operations across data centers, and the value of

assessing operations to achieve best practices for both the operation

and its customers.”

About Aligned Energy

Aligned Energy is an infrastructure technology company that offers

adaptable colocation and build-to-scale solutions to cloud, enterprise,

and managed service providers. Our intelligent infrastructure allows us

to deliver data centers like a utility—accessible and consumable as

needed. By reducing the energy, water and space needed to operate, our

data center solutions, combined with our patented cooling technology,

offer businesses a competitive advantage by improving reliability and

their bottom line. For more information, visit www.alignedenergy.com and

connect with us on TwitterLinkedIn and Facebook.

About Uptime Institute

Uptime Institute is the IT industry’s most trusted and adopted global

standard for the proper design, build and operation of data centers –

the backbone of the digital economy. For over 20 years, Uptime Institute

has been providing customers with the assurance that their digital

infrastructure can perform at a level that is consistent with their

business needs, across a wide array of operating conditions. With its

data center Tier Standard & Certifications, Management & Operations

reviews, Efficient IT Stamp of Approval, and accredited educational

curriculum for data center professionals, Uptime Institute helps

organizations optimize critical IT assets while managing costs,

resources and efficiency. Uptime Institute has become the de facto

standard for data center reliability, sustainability and efficiency.

Today, thousands of companies rely on Uptime Institute to enable their

digital-centric business success. www.uptimeinstitute.com

