Alivi's Expansion Into Ohio

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alivi today announces its expansion into Ohio. Beginning January 1, 2021, the company will now be managing the non-emergency medical transportation for its members in that state.
Magdiel Rodriguez, Chief Executive Officer at Alivi, said, “We are excited by the rate of expansion in our company. Our goal is to continue our expansion so that we may improve the lives of as many members as possible.”
Alivi has seen major expansion nationwide in recent months. Along with this development, the company also announced its expansion into Arizona beginning on the same day, in addition to the creation of its Strategic Advisory Board (SAB) to assist in the company’s fast development.
“We are dedicated to the continued rapid expansion of our company so that we may meet the needs of our many members nationwide. In extending our reach, we may assist more people in the future,” said Caleb Rojas, President at Alivi.
Alivi is an award-winning company that provides solutions for health plans nationwide to facilitate the delivery of healthcare benefits. Alivi’s solutions include non-emergency medical transportation, healthcare administration, as well as turn-key ancillary and supplemental benefits like Acupuncture, Chiropractic, Podiatric, PT/OT/ST and more. By combining our benefit administration capabilities with robust provider networks and award-winning technology our solutions help improve health outcomes, streamline operations, and manage costs. We’re passionate about providing people with access to the care they need. For more information about Alivi, visit www.alivi.com.
