Alkaline88® Launches White Aluminum Bottle Nationwide

“Loyal consumers are finding more Alkaline88® products on the shelves of many of their favorite retailers. The white aluminum single serve is currently being sold in over 2,700 retail locations and through KeHe and UNFI, who service over 50,000 locations,” says Ricky Wright, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company. “This is the latest in the continuing SKU expansion that we have experienced thanks in part to our ability to stay strong and deliver to our customers during the last twelve months. In addition to the improved aesthetics and eco-friendly perks of the product, the white bottles make for a perfect on-the-go summer water choice, as the cool aluminum enhances the Deliciously Smooth™ taste of Alkaline88 water. As I’ve said in the past, Alkaline88 water in a chilled aluminum bottle is the best tasting drink on the planet.”