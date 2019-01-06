Allied Van Lines’ data also shows the most popular month that

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allied Van Lines (“Allied”) issued its annual Magnet States Report

today, highlighting interesting mobility trends among Allied consumer

and corporate moves from 2018.

The top five destination states for consumers who moved with Allied in

2018 in highest to lowest volume order were: Florida, Texas, California,

Arizona and North Carolina. Florida has ranked as the top move

destination for Allied consumers for the last five years. Allied appears

to be the mover of choice for the hundreds of thousands of ‘snowbirds’

who move to Florida each year for the warmer climate, no income tax and

low property tax rates.

For corporate moves, the highest volume destinations were to: Texas,

California, Illinois, Florida and Washington. Since 2010, 121 corporate

headquarters have moved to Texas from around the nation including

Toyota, FedEx, Charles Schwab Corp., Jamba Juice and JP Morgan Chase.

The lone star state’s business-friendly climate, lower cost of living

and educated workforce make it a highly desirable destination for

businesses looking to grow and streamline operational costs.

Other interesting data points from Allied moves in 2018 include:



  • Allied consumer and corporate customers moved a total of 356,392,598
    miles over the last five years, which is equal to 10.5 trips to Mars


  • Allied moved 2,473,427,291 pounds of household goods and personal
    effects for consumer and corporate moves over the last five years,
    which is equal to moving nearly 5,500 Statues of Liberty


  • The most popular month that Allied consumers moved was June, and the
    most popular day of the week to move last year was Tuesday


  • For corporate moves, the most popular month was also June, which makes
    sense for families with children who might have waited for the school
    year to end; however, the most popular day of the week to move for
    Allied’s corporate customers was Friday at the end of the work week


  • Both consumer and corporate customers moved out of Chicago and Houston
    in 2018; the moves out of Houston could be due to damages caused by
    Hurricane Harvey which struck toward the end of 2017 and Chicago
    has been losing residents for the past three years according to The
    Chicago Tribune

“We are an essential part of the nation’s economy and get a first look

into the evolving trends of people’s preferences on where they want to

live and work,” said Lesli Bertoli, general manager and vice president

of Allied Van Lines. “Studying the Magnet States Report each year gives

us insights that enable us to provide better service to our consumer and

corporate customers.”

For additional details regarding the Allied Van Lines 2018 Magnet States

Report, please visit: https://www.allied.com/moving-resources/relocation-guides/2018-magnet-report

METHODOLOGY

To determine moving trends, Allied Van Lines reviewed its own

proprietary, aggregated customer move data, which includes consumer and

corporate moves from 2018 from January 1 through December 5, 2018 and

consumer and corporate moves over the last five years.

ABOUT ALLIED VAN LINES

Established in 1928, Allied Van Lines celebrates 90 years, with more

than 400 agent locations in North America, as an experienced leader in

household goods moving and specialized transportation services. Allied

is one of the world’s largest moving companies and an established global

brand of SIRVA, Inc., a leader in providing relocation services to

corporations, consumers and governments around the world. Allied is

recognized as America’s Most Recommended Moving Company for 2019 by

Women’s Choice Awards and 2017 International Moving Company of the Year

by the Forum for Expatriate Management. For more information about

Allied Van Lines, visit allied.com.

Allied Van Lines, Inc., U.S. DOT No. 076235.

ABOUT SIRVA WORLDWIDE RELOCATION & MOVING

SIRVA is a leader in moving and relocation services, offering solutions

for mobility programs. With 58 locations in 177 countries, we offer

global breadth, localized attention and innovative technology. Our

portfolio (SIRVA,

Team

Relocations, Allied,

Allied

International, Allied

Pickfords & SMARTBOX)

provides the only integrated moving/relocation solution.

