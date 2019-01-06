Allied Van Lines’ data also shows the most popular month that
consumers and corporate customers moved was June – after the school year
ends
CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allied Van Lines (“Allied”) issued its annual Magnet States Report
today, highlighting interesting mobility trends among Allied consumer
and corporate moves from 2018.
The top five destination states for consumers who moved with Allied in
2018 in highest to lowest volume order were: Florida, Texas, California,
Arizona and North Carolina. Florida has ranked as the top move
destination for Allied consumers for the last five years. Allied appears
to be the mover of choice for the hundreds of thousands of ‘snowbirds’
who move to Florida each year for the warmer climate, no income tax and
low property tax rates.
For corporate moves, the highest volume destinations were to: Texas,
California, Illinois, Florida and Washington. Since 2010, 121 corporate
headquarters have moved to Texas from around the nation including
Toyota, FedEx, Charles Schwab Corp., Jamba Juice and JP Morgan Chase.
The lone star state’s business-friendly climate, lower cost of living
and educated workforce make it a highly desirable destination for
businesses looking to grow and streamline operational costs.
Other interesting data points from Allied moves in 2018 include:
Allied consumer and corporate customers moved a total of 356,392,598
miles over the last five years, which is equal to 10.5 trips to Mars
Allied moved 2,473,427,291 pounds of household goods and personal
effects for consumer and corporate moves over the last five years,
which is equal to moving nearly 5,500 Statues of Liberty
The most popular month that Allied consumers moved was June, and the
most popular day of the week to move last year was Tuesday
For corporate moves, the most popular month was also June, which makes
sense for families with children who might have waited for the school
year to end; however, the most popular day of the week to move for
Allied’s corporate customers was Friday at the end of the work week
Both consumer and corporate customers moved out of Chicago and Houston
in 2018; the moves out of Houston could be due to damages caused by
Hurricane Harvey which struck toward the end of 2017 and Chicago
has been losing residents for the past three years according to The
Chicago Tribune
“We are an essential part of the nation’s economy and get a first look
into the evolving trends of people’s preferences on where they want to
live and work,” said Lesli Bertoli, general manager and vice president
of Allied Van Lines. “Studying the Magnet States Report each year gives
us insights that enable us to provide better service to our consumer and
corporate customers.”
For additional details regarding the Allied Van Lines 2018 Magnet States
Report, please visit: https://www.allied.com/moving-resources/relocation-guides/2018-magnet-report
METHODOLOGY
To determine moving trends, Allied Van Lines reviewed its own
proprietary, aggregated customer move data, which includes consumer and
corporate moves from 2018 from January 1 through December 5, 2018 and
consumer and corporate moves over the last five years.
