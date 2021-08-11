Alnatura Freshens Product Placements in Its Stores with Blue Yonder

“We chose Blue Yonder because customer centricity is a key driver for our daily operation and business. With this solution, we have now established a process to support the local needs of shoppers while improving our planogram planning efficiency and increasing store adoption of planograms by 30%. We look forward to further expanding our relationship with Blue Yonder in the future as we continue to transform our stores and operations,” said Manuel Canella, category manager, Alnatura.

Alnatura currently uses Blue Yonder’s category management solution for its stores and recently expanded the use of the solution to its wholesale business. Now, its B2B customers that sell Alnatura-branded products have the same space & floor planning and planogramming capabilities to strategically place Alnatura’s products in their stores.