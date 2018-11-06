CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

(Nasdaq: ALNY), the leading RNAi therapeutics company, announced today

that management will present company overviews at the following

conferences:



  • Stifel 2018 Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 14, 2018 at
    10:15 am ET at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City


  • 27th Annual Credit Suisse Healthcare Conference on
    Wednesday, November 14, 2018 at 3:25 pm MT (5:25 pm ET) at the
    Phoenician Hotel in Scottsdale, Arizona

A live audio webcast of each presentation will be available on the

Investors section of the Company’s website, www.alnylam.com.

A replay will be available on the Alnylam website within 48 hours after

each event.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam (Nasdaq: ALNY) is

leading the translation of RNA interference (RNAi) into a new class of

innovative medicines with the potential to improve the lives of people

afflicted with rare genetic, cardio-metabolic, hepatic infectious, and

central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Based on Nobel Prize-winning

science, RNAi therapeutics represent a powerful, clinically validated

approach for the treatment of a wide range of severe and debilitating

diseases. Founded in 2002, Alnylam is delivering on a bold vision to

turn scientific possibility into reality, with a robust discovery

platform. ONPATTRO (patisiran) lipid complex injection,

available in the U.S. for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of

hereditary transthyretin-mediated (hATTR) amyloidosis in adults, is

Alnylam’s first U.S. FDA-approved RNAi therapeutic. In the EU, ONPATTRO

is approved for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis in adults with stage

1 or stage 2 polyneuropathy. Alnylam has a deep pipeline of

investigational medicines, including three product candidates that are

in late-stage development. Looking forward, Alnylam will continue to

execute on its "Alnylam 2020" strategy of building a multi-product,

commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company with a sustainable pipeline

of RNAi-based medicines to address the needs of patients who have

limited or inadequate treatment options. Alnylam employs over 800 people

worldwide and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. For more information

about our people, science and pipeline, please visit www.alnylam.com

and engage with us on Twitter at @Alnylam

or on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

(Investors and Media)

Christine

Regan Lindenboom, 617-682-4340

or

(Investors)

Josh

Brodsky, 617-551-8276

