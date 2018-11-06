CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
(Nasdaq: ALNY), the leading RNAi therapeutics company, announced today
that management will present company overviews at the following
conferences:
Stifel 2018 Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 14, 2018 at
10:15 am ET at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City
27th Annual Credit Suisse Healthcare Conference on
Wednesday, November 14, 2018 at 3:25 pm MT (5:25 pm ET) at the
Phoenician Hotel in Scottsdale, Arizona
A live audio webcast of each presentation will be available on the
Investors section of the Company’s website, www.alnylam.com.
A replay will be available on the Alnylam website within 48 hours after
each event.
About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
Alnylam (Nasdaq: ALNY) is
leading the translation of RNA interference (RNAi) into a new class of
innovative medicines with the potential to improve the lives of people
afflicted with rare genetic, cardio-metabolic, hepatic infectious, and
central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Based on Nobel Prize-winning
science, RNAi therapeutics represent a powerful, clinically validated
approach for the treatment of a wide range of severe and debilitating
diseases. Founded in 2002, Alnylam is delivering on a bold vision to
turn scientific possibility into reality, with a robust discovery
platform. ONPATTRO™ (patisiran) lipid complex injection,
available in the U.S. for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of
hereditary transthyretin-mediated (hATTR) amyloidosis in adults, is
Alnylam’s first U.S. FDA-approved RNAi therapeutic. In the EU, ONPATTRO
is approved for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis in adults with stage
1 or stage 2 polyneuropathy. Alnylam has a deep pipeline of
investigational medicines, including three product candidates that are
in late-stage development. Looking forward, Alnylam will continue to
execute on its "Alnylam 2020" strategy of building a multi-product,
commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company with a sustainable pipeline
of RNAi-based medicines to address the needs of patients who have
limited or inadequate treatment options. Alnylam employs over 800 people
worldwide and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. For more information
about our people, science and pipeline, please visit www.alnylam.com
and engage with us on Twitter at @Alnylam
or on LinkedIn.
