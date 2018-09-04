Limited Release Nelson Beer Available for First Time in Six-Pack

Bottles

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alpine Beer Company’s most popular and exclusive IPA, Nelson is hitting

shelves in 12 oz. six-pack bottles and on draft in eight states;

Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nebraska, Nevada, Texas and Utah.

To kick off this legendary release, Nelson will be on draft at the

Alpine Beer Company Pub and Tasting Room beginning Sept. 7. Distribution

of this highly anticipated release will be limited. Fans can find Nelson

while it lasts on draft and in stores by searching on alpinebeerco.com/find-beer.

“Nelson is often imitated, but there’s nothing like the original. It’s

Nelson or nothing,” said Shawn McIlhenney, Head Brewer at Alpine Beer

Company. “Until now, we’ve only offered very limited releases of Nelson

in our tasting room and around town, so I’m really excited that now even

more people can enjoy one of my favorite IPAs.”

Described as “legendary” by its fans across the country, Nelson was

originally released only on draft and limited 22 oz. bottles at Alpine

Beer Company’s tasting room. Nelson (7.0 % AVB) is named after Nelson

Sauvin, an outstanding hop varietal from New Zealand. Hops are

introduced throughout the brewing and dry-hopping of this complex and

well-balanced IPA. A hazy straw hued ale, Nelson is topped by bright

white beer foam and offers a tropical hop aroma. The pine and fruity hop

notes linger, but are well-balanced by the smooth, malty addition of

European rye malts. Nelson’s fans describe the beer as a stunning and

multifaceted yet mellow IPA.

The release of six-pack bottles, of one of the craft beer industry’s

most highly sought-after IPAs will make Nelson more accessible; however,

due to the limited supply of New Zealand hops harvested each year,

Nelson will not be available year-round.

Additional details will be shared at www.alpinebeerco.com

and on Alpine Beer Company’s social media channels as Nelson becomes

available. See photos here.

About Alpine Beer Company

Alpine Beer Company is an award-winning craft brewery founded in 1999

with the creation of McIlhenney’s Irish Red Ale. Shawn McIlhenney leads

brewing operations in the small town of Alpine, located in the hills at

the eastern edge of San Diego County. The brewery includes a tasting

room and outdoor beer garden. Just a few blocks away, Alpine beers

are on tap at the Alpine Beer Company Pub and served alongside barbecue

dishes. In 2014, Alpine Beer Company merged with San Diego’s Green Flash

Brewing Company, increasing production and distribution of its ales. For

more information, please visit www.alpinebeerco.com.

