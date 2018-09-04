Limited Release Nelson Beer Available for First Time in Six-Pack
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alpine Beer Company’s most popular and exclusive IPA, Nelson is hitting
shelves in 12 oz. six-pack bottles and on draft in eight states;
Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nebraska, Nevada, Texas and Utah.
To kick off this legendary release, Nelson will be on draft at the
Alpine Beer Company Pub and Tasting Room beginning Sept. 7. Distribution
of this highly anticipated release will be limited. Fans can find Nelson
while it lasts on draft and in stores by searching on alpinebeerco.com/find-beer.
“Nelson is often imitated, but there’s nothing like the original. It’s
Nelson or nothing,” said Shawn McIlhenney, Head Brewer at Alpine Beer
Company. “Until now, we’ve only offered very limited releases of Nelson
in our tasting room and around town, so I’m really excited that now even
more people can enjoy one of my favorite IPAs.”
Described as “legendary” by its fans across the country, Nelson was
originally released only on draft and limited 22 oz. bottles at Alpine
Beer Company’s tasting room. Nelson (7.0 % AVB) is named after Nelson
Sauvin, an outstanding hop varietal from New Zealand. Hops are
introduced throughout the brewing and dry-hopping of this complex and
well-balanced IPA. A hazy straw hued ale, Nelson is topped by bright
white beer foam and offers a tropical hop aroma. The pine and fruity hop
notes linger, but are well-balanced by the smooth, malty addition of
European rye malts. Nelson’s fans describe the beer as a stunning and
multifaceted yet mellow IPA.
The release of six-pack bottles, of one of the craft beer industry’s
most highly sought-after IPAs will make Nelson more accessible; however,
due to the limited supply of New Zealand hops harvested each year,
Nelson will not be available year-round.
Additional details will be shared at www.alpinebeerco.com
and on Alpine Beer Company’s social media channels as Nelson becomes
available. See photos here.
About Alpine Beer Company
Alpine Beer Company is an award-winning craft brewery founded in 1999
with the creation of McIlhenney’s Irish Red Ale. Shawn McIlhenney leads
brewing operations in the small town of Alpine, located in the hills at
the eastern edge of San Diego County. The brewery includes a tasting
room and outdoor beer garden. Just a few blocks away, Alpine beers
are on tap at the Alpine Beer Company Pub and served alongside barbecue
dishes. In 2014, Alpine Beer Company merged with San Diego’s Green Flash
Brewing Company, increasing production and distribution of its ales. For
more information, please visit www.alpinebeerco.com.
