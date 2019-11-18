SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#cardealers--Altos Digital, a digital agency specializing in ecommerce services for auto dealers, today announced that it has become a participant in the CDK Global Partner Program, the largest third-party marketplace of automotive applications and integrations. CDK Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDK) is the largest provider of integrated information technology to the automotive retail industry.
As a member of the CDK Partner Program, Altos Digital will provide dealers and OEMs with an application that helps them drive their business forward. With access to the extensive CDK customer base, partners have the opportunity to build solutions impacting nearly every area of business within the modern dealership, ranging from sales to service to data intelligence.
Altos Digital supplies software and services to help internet retailers sell online. The company generates online sales for clients through website development, digital marketing, marketplace services, data optimization, data integrations and other innovative ecommerce technology.
“Altos Digital’s integration with CDK is a win for car dealerships that want to sell more parts and accessories online,” said Ray Lucchesi, Altos Digital founder. “We’re excited to offer our dealership clients a direct, secure and automated way to exchange data across ecommerce applications via the CDK Global Partner Program.”
Dealerships using Altos Digital’s ecommerce software and services can easily sell auto parts across multiple channels and keep critical data, like on-hand inventory, in sync via direct integration to CDK.
“We’re very pleased to introduce Altos Digital as the newest member of the CDK Global Partner Program,” said Howard Gardner, vice president and general manager, CDK Data Services. “Altos Digital is a welcome addition to our vibrant program, which provides dealers with a range of choices and the assurance that their programs can be seamlessly integrated with our applications.”
About the CDK Global Partner Program
The CDK Partner Program now numbers more than 500 partner companies and 840 unique applications auto dealers can use to run their businesses. As part of the CDK ecosystem, the CDK Partner Program provides data and workflow integration to a wide range of third parties, OEMs and dealers. For a full list of partners and applications available through the program, visit cdkglobal.com/us/partners-list.
About CDK Global
With $2 billion in revenues, CDK Global (Nasdaq: CDK) is a leading global provider of integrated information technology solutions to the automotive retail and adjacent industries. Focused on enabling end-to-end automotive commerce, CDK Global provides solutions to dealers in more than 100 countries around the world, serving approximately 30,000 retail locations and most automotive manufacturers. CDK solutions automate and integrate all parts of the dealership and buying process, including the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair and maintenance of vehicles. Visit cdkglobal.com.
About Altos Digital
Altos Digital is an ecommerce agency that supplies software and services to help merchants sell online. The company has hundreds of multi-channel, revenue-generating solutions deployed for clients across a variety of industries and product categories globally. Its software and services include website development, digital marketing, marketplace services, data optimization, data integrations and other innovative technology. The specialized services for selling on marketplaces like Amazon and eBay are under the brand Channel Bloom. For additional information, please visit https://www.altosdigital.com/ and https://www.channelbloom.com/.
