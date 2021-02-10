AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Everspan Indemnity Insurance Company and Everspan Insurance Company

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of “a-” to Everspan Indemnity Insurance Company and Everspan Insurance Company. These companies are collectively referred to as Everspan Group. The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. Both companies are domiciled in Arizona.
The ratings reflect Everspan Group’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).
The balance sheet assessment is based on initial risk-adjusted capital that meets AM Best’s criteria for newly formed companies, which expects capital to support exposures through a five-year startup period. Capital was provided by Ambac Financial Group, Inc. [NYSE: AMBC]. AM Best assesses Everspan Group’s operating performance as adequate based on a clearly defined business plan, taking into consideration a level of execution and implementation risk for a newly formed entity. AM Best views the group’s business profile as limited. This encompasses the group’s entry into the increasing competitive space for fronting/transformer-type carriers. The group will provide fronting services for a diverse mix of managing general agents aligned with highly select reinsurance partners. The enterprise will retain an enhanced level of strategic portions of select programs. The group’s ERM captures a clearly defined risk appetite structure. It addresses the heightened risks inherent in its business profile and is designed by its extensively experienced management team.
Negative rating actions could occur if the group’s risk-adjusted capital is short of needs, actual operating results fall adversely outside the initial projections, or risk appetite and tolerance levels prove to be inadequate for the group’s profile.
