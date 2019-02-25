OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best will participate in the Captive Insurance Companies

Association (CICA) 2019 International Conference, taking place Mar.

10-12, 2019, at the JW Marriott Tucson Starr Pass Resort & Spa, in

Tucson, AZ.

Fred Eslami, AM Best associate director, will take part in a panel

session, titled, “Cyber Insurance Market: Shaping the Future,” on

Monday, Mar. 11, at 1:30 p.m. (MST). The session will focus on the

pricing and reserving challenges insurance companies that write cyber

coverage face, given the lack of result-oriented data. Other subjects to

be covered include the challenges related to modeling cyber exposure

aggregation; the role so-called silent cyber exposures play in

aggregation; the impact of large cyber-attacks on insurers; and the need

for further understanding and clarification on the reinsurance aspect of

cyber.

The conference, which is themed as “Captives: Shaping the Future,” will

address the risks and opportunities captive and risk managers face from

factors such as emerging technologies, succession planning, attracting

new talent and taxation. Jim Fowler and Alan Kandel, business

development managers at AM Best, also will attend and are available to

discuss the process for obtaining a Best’s Credit Rating. To arrange a

meeting, email jim.fowler@ambest.com

or alan.kandel@ambest.com.

CICA is a domicile-neutral association and an advocate for a stronger

captive insurance industry by exploring new ways to broaden their use

and stabilize long-term program costs. To learn more about the event,

please view the official

agenda.

A.M. Best is a trusted source of insurance market insight and data,

and the only global credit rating agency with a unique focus on the

insurance industry. Best's Credit Ratings are a recognized indicator of

insurer financial strength and creditworthiness. Visit http://www.ambest.com

for more information.

Copyright © 2019 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its

affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Contacts

Christopher Sharkey

Manager, Public Relations

+1

908 439 2200, ext. 5159

christopher.sharkey@ambest.com

Jim Peavy

Director, Public Relations

+1 908

439 2200, ext. 5644

james.peavy@ambest.com

