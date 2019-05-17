OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best representatives will be available to provide on-site

demonstrations of the company’s full suite of financial data analysis

and statement filing resources at booth No. 622 at the Insurance

Accounting & Systems Association’s (IASA) Educational Conference and

Business Show. The conference takes place at the Phoenix Convention

Center on June 2-5, 2019, in Phoenix, AZ.

Solutions for professionals in a wide range of insurance-related

disciplines include:



  • Best’s
    Financial Suite    , a family of databases that provide detailed
    financial statement data and credit ratings for thousands of insurers
    worldwide;


  • Best’s
    Insurance Reports    ®    , comprehensive reports
    and analytical tools for understanding insurers’ and reinsurers’
    financial strength and credit risk; and


  • BestESP®,
    an electronic statement preparation program for US quarterly and
    annual statutory and risk-based capital filings.

During the opening reception, chips, guacamole and salsa will be served

at the booth. Throughout the conference, visitors can receive seasonings

and enter for a chance to win a Southwestern-themed gift basket. The

prize, containing locally sourced salsas and other items, will be

shipped to the winner.

AMBestTV® will provide video

coverage during the conference. For daily reports, panel discussions and

executive interviews, visit http://www.ambest.tv

and look for the IASA playlist under the “Conferences 2019” tab during

the event.

IASA is an education association for insurance knowledge advancement.

Members come from insurance companies of all types, such as

property/casualty, life, health, fraternal, health maintenance

organizations and others. To view the agenda and learn more about the

conference, visit the event

homepage.

AM Best is a trusted source of insurance market insight and data, and

the only global credit rating agency with a unique focus on the

insurance industry. Best's Credit Ratings are a recognized indicator of

insurer financial strength and creditworthiness. Visit http://www.ambest.com

for more information.

Copyright © 2019 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its

affiliates.

ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Contacts

Christopher Sharkey

Manager, Public Relations

+1

908 439 2200, ext. 5159

christopher.sharkey@ambest.com

Jim Peavy

Director, Public Relations

+1 908

439 2200, ext. 5644

james.peavy@ambest.com

