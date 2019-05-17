OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best representatives will be available to provide on-site
demonstrations of the company’s full suite of financial data analysis
and statement filing resources at booth No. 622 at the Insurance
Accounting & Systems Association’s (IASA) Educational Conference and
Business Show. The conference takes place at the Phoenix Convention
Center on June 2-5, 2019, in Phoenix, AZ.
Solutions for professionals in a wide range of insurance-related
disciplines include:
Best’s
Financial Suite, a family of databases that provide detailed
financial statement data and credit ratings for thousands of insurers
worldwide;
Best’s
Insurance Reports®, comprehensive reports
and analytical tools for understanding insurers’ and reinsurers’
financial strength and credit risk; and
BestESP®,
an electronic statement preparation program for US quarterly and
annual statutory and risk-based capital filings.
During the opening reception, chips, guacamole and salsa will be served
at the booth. Throughout the conference, visitors can receive seasonings
and enter for a chance to win a Southwestern-themed gift basket. The
prize, containing locally sourced salsas and other items, will be
shipped to the winner.
AMBestTV® will provide video
coverage during the conference. For daily reports, panel discussions and
executive interviews, visit http://www.ambest.tv
and look for the IASA playlist under the “Conferences 2019” tab during
the event.
IASA is an education association for insurance knowledge advancement.
Members come from insurance companies of all types, such as
property/casualty, life, health, fraternal, health maintenance
organizations and others. To view the agenda and learn more about the
conference, visit the event
homepage.
AM Best is a trusted source of insurance market insight and data, and
the only global credit rating agency with a unique focus on the
insurance industry. Best's Credit Ratings are a recognized indicator of
insurer financial strength and creditworthiness. Visit http://www.ambest.com
for more information.
