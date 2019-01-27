SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VirTrial,

a leading telehealth platform provider for virtual clinical trials, has

named Amanda Rangel as VP of Business Development.

“Having worked with Amanda for the past 10 years, I know she understands

what will make a clinical trial successful,” said Mark Hanley, President

and CEO of VirTrial. “Amanda was my top choice because of her

perfectionism, and I know that’s what our customers will expect.”

Early in her career, Rangel founded HUNT Services, a coalition of

independent clinical research sites that she grew to the point of

acquisition. Having managed that site network, Rangel is extremely

proficient in clinical site operations. She also is an experienced

global business development and operations executive with a 15-year

history in the clinical research industry. Rangel recently served as Sr.

Director, Global Business Development for Radiant Research/Synexus, the

largest site network in the world.

“I’m thrilled to join the VirTrial team and to be part of a solution

from a site perspective. Having been involved with a company that

conducted over 14,000 trials, I know from experience that sites and

patients are integral to the success of every project,” said Rangel.

“This is why VirTrial’s vision is a hybrid virtual trial model, helping

make clinical trials more convenient for patients and efficient for

research sites,” she concluded.

About VirTrial

VirTrial acquired and customized a stable, award-winning virtual care

platform and customized it for clinical trial use to transform

telehealth in the clinical research industry. VirTrial offers a

post-approval management program that combines video, text, and email

for clinical trial sites to easily, efficiently, and conveniently

address specific patient and/or study needs. The platform can be used on

any device and at any site.

The company vision is to replace 25-40 percent of standard clinical

trial visits with virtual visits to create hybrid studies. This model is

best suited for Phase III and IV studies. VirTrial enables higher

performance by clinical trial sites, greater accessibility to trials for

patients, and improved outcomes for pharmaceutical companies. Working

together we can bring better medications to market more quickly. To

learn more about VirTrial, visit https://www.VirTrial.com.

Contacts

Kim Kundert, VP of Clinical Operations

kimkundert@virtrial.com

480-229-1615

