SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VirTrial,
a leading telehealth platform provider for virtual clinical trials, has
named Amanda Rangel as VP of Business Development.
“Having worked with Amanda for the past 10 years, I know she understands
what will make a clinical trial successful,” said Mark Hanley, President
and CEO of VirTrial. “Amanda was my top choice because of her
perfectionism, and I know that’s what our customers will expect.”
Early in her career, Rangel founded HUNT Services, a coalition of
independent clinical research sites that she grew to the point of
acquisition. Having managed that site network, Rangel is extremely
proficient in clinical site operations. She also is an experienced
global business development and operations executive with a 15-year
history in the clinical research industry. Rangel recently served as Sr.
Director, Global Business Development for Radiant Research/Synexus, the
largest site network in the world.
“I’m thrilled to join the VirTrial team and to be part of a solution
from a site perspective. Having been involved with a company that
conducted over 14,000 trials, I know from experience that sites and
patients are integral to the success of every project,” said Rangel.
“This is why VirTrial’s vision is a hybrid virtual trial model, helping
make clinical trials more convenient for patients and efficient for
research sites,” she concluded.
About VirTrial
VirTrial acquired and customized a stable, award-winning virtual care
platform and customized it for clinical trial use to transform
telehealth in the clinical research industry. VirTrial offers a
post-approval management program that combines video, text, and email
for clinical trial sites to easily, efficiently, and conveniently
address specific patient and/or study needs. The platform can be used on
any device and at any site.
The company vision is to replace 25-40 percent of standard clinical
trial visits with virtual visits to create hybrid studies. This model is
best suited for Phase III and IV studies. VirTrial enables higher
performance by clinical trial sites, greater accessibility to trials for
patients, and improved outcomes for pharmaceutical companies. Working
together we can bring better medications to market more quickly. To
learn more about VirTrial, visit https://www.VirTrial.com.
