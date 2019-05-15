Category-leading eyelash extension beauty brand is primed to lead the
beauty industry in the ‘eye space’ starting with the launch of the
brand-new Featherweight Lashes™ and Lash Lift services across the US
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/amazinglashes?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#amazinglasheslt;/agt;--Amazing
Lash Studio® continues to define the eyelash extension beauty
category with the launch of two new products nationwide: Featherweight
Lashes™, in both Volume and Classic styles, and Lash Lift. The national
beauty brand is positioned as the definitive market leader for one of
the fastest-growing trends in the $84 billion beauty industry, and it
has big plans for the future too.
“These new products are just the beginning — our vision is to be the
leading source of beauty services and products, enabling women to look
and feel great with every aspect of their facial beauty routine,” said
Heather Elrod, CEO of Amazing Lash Studio.
Amazing Lash Studio is the nation’s largest and fastest growing eyelash
extension beauty brand and has been rapidly growing since it started
franchising in 2013. Today, Amazing Lash Studio has approximately 218
studios across the US.
“Amazing Lash Studio was founded on the idea of empowering women to look
and feel amazing,” shares Elrod, “With the introduction of Featherweight
Lashes and Lash Lift, we’re satisfying their appetites for more options
for long, luscious lashes that aim to enhance their natural beauty. This
is an exciting time for our brand as we are on an upward trajectory in
the beauty category with limitless growth opportunities.”
Featherweight Lashes are a new and innovative eyelash extension product
offering women a lighter-weight option that’s full of beauty. “Our new
Featherweight Classic is an ultra-light lash that has a very lush look,”
commented Elrod. “While our Featherweight Volume still provides that
ultra-light feel but with a more lush look. With time, our hair and
lashes naturally thin, so the Featherweight lashes are especially great
because it helps the natural lash maintain its health.”
The Lash Lift treatment uses the natural lash as opposed to applying
extensions. It lifts and straightens natural lashes from the base,
creating a semi-permanent curl and the appearance of longer, thicker
lashes.
“Lash Lift is a great option for women who want lush, beautiful lashes
without extensions, and gives similar benefits to a mechanical eyelash
curler and can last up to six weeks,” said Elrod.
As the category leader, Amazing Lash Studio offers four unique styles
and a variety of lengths and thicknesses, and the customizable
combinations to fit each guests’ specific look are nearly endless. With
proper care and regular maintenance visits, lash extensions can last for
weeks. The brand stands behind the safety of its products and services
too. Synthetic eyelashes are adhered about one millimeter away from skin
and Amazing Lash Studio only uses medical grade adhesive.
Amazing Lash Studio has a patented application process that enables a
highly trained staff of licensed estheticians and cosmetologists to
complete the service in a fraction of the time required at traditional
outlets. To learn more information about the brand or find the studio
nearest you, visit AmazingLashStudio.com.
About Amazing Lash Studio
Founded in 2010, Amazing Lash Studios apply semi-permanent eyelash
extensions with a proprietary, patented process to the clients’ own
lashes, replicating the curve and size of natural lashes. The concept
began franchising in 2013 and to date has nearly 218 open studios in 29
states. In 2018, Amazing Lash Studio earned the rank of #5 on
Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top New Franchises, #327 in the Franchise Times
Top Franchisors list and #260 on the Inc. 500 in its inaugural year. The
brand landed #4 in the 2019 Franchise Times Fast & Serious, #344 on
Entrepreneur’s 2019 Franchise 500® list and No. 71 on Entrepreneur’s
Fastest-Growing Franchises. For additional information, visit
Contacts
Media Contact:
Andrea Kalmanovitz
Decibel Blue
480.894.2583