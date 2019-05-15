Category-leading eyelash extension beauty brand is primed to lead the

beauty industry in the ‘eye space’ starting with the launch of the

brand-new Featherweight Lashes™ and Lash Lift services across the US

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/amazinglashes?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#amazinglasheslt;/agt;--Amazing

Lash Studio® continues to define the eyelash extension beauty

category with the launch of two new products nationwide: Featherweight

Lashes™, in both Volume and Classic styles, and Lash Lift. The national

beauty brand is positioned as the definitive market leader for one of

the fastest-growing trends in the $84 billion beauty industry, and it

has big plans for the future too.

“These new products are just the beginning — our vision is to be the

leading source of beauty services and products, enabling women to look

and feel great with every aspect of their facial beauty routine,” said

Heather Elrod, CEO of Amazing Lash Studio.

Amazing Lash Studio is the nation’s largest and fastest growing eyelash

extension beauty brand and has been rapidly growing since it started

franchising in 2013. Today, Amazing Lash Studio has approximately 218

studios across the US.

“Amazing Lash Studio was founded on the idea of empowering women to look

and feel amazing,” shares Elrod, “With the introduction of Featherweight

Lashes and Lash Lift, we’re satisfying their appetites for more options

for long, luscious lashes that aim to enhance their natural beauty. This

is an exciting time for our brand as we are on an upward trajectory in

the beauty category with limitless growth opportunities.”

Featherweight Lashes are a new and innovative eyelash extension product

offering women a lighter-weight option that’s full of beauty. “Our new

Featherweight Classic is an ultra-light lash that has a very lush look,”

commented Elrod. “While our Featherweight Volume still provides that

ultra-light feel but with a more lush look. With time, our hair and

lashes naturally thin, so the Featherweight lashes are especially great

because it helps the natural lash maintain its health.”

The Lash Lift treatment uses the natural lash as opposed to applying

extensions. It lifts and straightens natural lashes from the base,

creating a semi-permanent curl and the appearance of longer, thicker

lashes.

“Lash Lift is a great option for women who want lush, beautiful lashes

without extensions, and gives similar benefits to a mechanical eyelash

curler and can last up to six weeks,” said Elrod.

As the category leader, Amazing Lash Studio offers four unique styles

and a variety of lengths and thicknesses, and the customizable

combinations to fit each guests’ specific look are nearly endless. With

proper care and regular maintenance visits, lash extensions can last for

weeks. The brand stands behind the safety of its products and services

too. Synthetic eyelashes are adhered about one millimeter away from skin

and Amazing Lash Studio only uses medical grade adhesive.

Amazing Lash Studio has a patented application process that enables a

highly trained staff of licensed estheticians and cosmetologists to

complete the service in a fraction of the time required at traditional

outlets. To learn more information about the brand or find the studio

nearest you, visit AmazingLashStudio.com.

About Amazing Lash Studio

Founded in 2010, Amazing Lash Studios apply semi-permanent eyelash

extensions with a proprietary, patented process to the clients’ own

lashes, replicating the curve and size of natural lashes. The concept

began franchising in 2013 and to date has nearly 218 open studios in 29

states. In 2018, Amazing Lash Studio earned the rank of #5 on

Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top New Franchises, #327 in the Franchise Times

Top Franchisors list and #260 on the Inc. 500 in its inaugural year. The

brand landed #4 in the 2019 Franchise Times Fast & Serious, #344 on

Entrepreneur’s 2019 Franchise 500® list and No. 71 on Entrepreneur’s

Fastest-Growing Franchises. For additional information, visit

AmazingLashStudio.com.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Andrea Kalmanovitz

Decibel Blue

andrea@decibelblue.com

480.894.2583

