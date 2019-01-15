Franchise Times ranks national beauty brand Amazing Lash Studio No. 4

on its Fast & Serious List

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/amazinglashes?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#amazinglasheslt;/agt;--Amazing

Lash Studio, one of the nation’s largest and fastest growing eyelash

extension franchise beauty brands, is the highest-ranking newcomer on

the 2019

Franchise Times Fast & Serious list, landing in the 4th spot.

The list ranks the 40 smartest-growing franchise brands based on a

proprietary formula that emphasizes sustainable unit and sales growth.

Amazing Lash Studio is the category leader in the eyelash extension

space and has been rapidly growing since it started franchising in 2013.

Today, the beauty brand has over 200 open locations across the U.S. with

another 40 slated to be opened in the coming year. As stated in the

Franchise Times article, from 2015 through 2017 the brand grew sales by

769 percent and grew units by 224 percent.

“Amazing Lash Studio is honored to be included on the 2019 Franchise

Times Fast & Serious List. Our momentum is a reflection of the

commitment of our amazing franchise owners across the U.S.,” said

Amazing Lash Studio CEO Heather Elrod. “As the category leader in

eyelash extensions, we will continue to innovate and provide quality

beauty experiences to our clients. And by recently becoming part of the

WellBiz Brands portfolio, we are even better prepared to support

accelerated and sustainable growth for our franchisees.”

This past year marked a significant milestone for Amazing Lash Studio –

not only by opening its 200th location, but also with its

acquisition by WellBiz Brands, Inc., which additionally manages the

Elements Massage® and Fitness Together® franchise brands. With the

acquisition came an infusion of investment into Amazing Lash Studio that

allows the brand to better provide franchise services including

technology optimization, real estate analytics and strategic marketing

support. In connection with the acquisition, Amazing Lash Studio

formally established a separate business unit, Amazing Lash Corporate

Ventures, to purchase, operate and build corporate Amazing Lash Studios.

Under this new business unit, Amazing Lash Studio acquired seven

Phoenix-area studios. Operating corporate-owned studios allows the brand

to conduct research and development to seamlessly roll out new services

and products system wide.

For more information about Amazing Lash Studio and its franchise

opportunities, visit AmazingLashStudio.com.

About Amazing Lash Studio

Amazing Lash Studio was founded in 2010 with a vision to be the leading

provider of eyelash extension services. The concept began franchising in

2013 and has over 200 open studios in 23 states and 715 Regional

Developer Units awarded. In 2018, Amazing Lash Studio earned the rank of

#5 on Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top New Franchises, #327 in the Franchise

Times Top Franchisors list and #260 on the Inc. 500 in its inaugural

year. For additional information, visit AmazingLashStudio.com.

About WellBiz Brands, Inc.

WellBiz Brands, Inc. is the nation’s premier franchisor of wellness,

fitness and beauty brands. With more than 600 locations, WellBiz Brands

is uniquely qualified to serve the growing needs of the health and

beauty conscious consumer through recurring revenue experience-based

brands including Elements Massage®, Amazing Lash Studio® and Fitness

Together®. Backed by a management team with nearly a century of combined

leadership experience, WellBiz Brands provides a robust platform of

shared services, infrastructure and support. The company claimed three

spots on the 2018 Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies list and is

headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. For more information about WellBiz

Brands and its franchise opportunities, visit WellBizBrands.com.

