Franchise Times ranks national beauty brand Amazing Lash Studio No. 4
on its Fast & Serious List
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/amazinglashes?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#amazinglasheslt;/agt;--Amazing
Lash Studio, one of the nation’s largest and fastest growing eyelash
extension franchise beauty brands, is the highest-ranking newcomer on
the 2019
Franchise Times Fast & Serious list, landing in the 4th spot.
The list ranks the 40 smartest-growing franchise brands based on a
proprietary formula that emphasizes sustainable unit and sales growth.
Amazing Lash Studio is the category leader in the eyelash extension
space and has been rapidly growing since it started franchising in 2013.
Today, the beauty brand has over 200 open locations across the U.S. with
another 40 slated to be opened in the coming year. As stated in the
Franchise Times article, from 2015 through 2017 the brand grew sales by
769 percent and grew units by 224 percent.
“Amazing Lash Studio is honored to be included on the 2019 Franchise
Times Fast & Serious List. Our momentum is a reflection of the
commitment of our amazing franchise owners across the U.S.,” said
Amazing Lash Studio CEO Heather Elrod. “As the category leader in
eyelash extensions, we will continue to innovate and provide quality
beauty experiences to our clients. And by recently becoming part of the
WellBiz Brands portfolio, we are even better prepared to support
accelerated and sustainable growth for our franchisees.”
This past year marked a significant milestone for Amazing Lash Studio –
not only by opening its 200th location, but also with its
acquisition by WellBiz Brands, Inc., which additionally manages the
Elements Massage® and Fitness Together® franchise brands. With the
acquisition came an infusion of investment into Amazing Lash Studio that
allows the brand to better provide franchise services including
technology optimization, real estate analytics and strategic marketing
support. In connection with the acquisition, Amazing Lash Studio
formally established a separate business unit, Amazing Lash Corporate
Ventures, to purchase, operate and build corporate Amazing Lash Studios.
Under this new business unit, Amazing Lash Studio acquired seven
Phoenix-area studios. Operating corporate-owned studios allows the brand
to conduct research and development to seamlessly roll out new services
and products system wide.
About Amazing Lash Studio
Amazing Lash Studio was founded in 2010 with a vision to be the leading
provider of eyelash extension services. The concept began franchising in
2013 and has over 200 open studios in 23 states and 715 Regional
Developer Units awarded. In 2018, Amazing Lash Studio earned the rank of
#5 on Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top New Franchises, #327 in the Franchise
Times Top Franchisors list and #260 on the Inc. 500 in its inaugural
year. For additional information, visit AmazingLashStudio.com.
About WellBiz Brands, Inc.
WellBiz Brands, Inc. is the nation’s premier franchisor of wellness,
fitness and beauty brands. With more than 600 locations, WellBiz Brands
is uniquely qualified to serve the growing needs of the health and
beauty conscious consumer through recurring revenue experience-based
brands including Elements Massage®, Amazing Lash Studio® and Fitness
Together®. Backed by a management team with nearly a century of combined
leadership experience, WellBiz Brands provides a robust platform of
shared services, infrastructure and support. The company claimed three
spots on the 2018 Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies list and is
headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. For more information about WellBiz
Brands and its franchise opportunities, visit WellBizBrands.com.
