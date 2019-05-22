EL PASO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/amazinglashes?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#amazinglasheslt;/agt;--Amazing
Lash Studio, the nation’s largest and fastest growing eyelash
extension franchise beauty brand, is opening a new studio in El Paso,
Texas, on Friday, May 24, 2019. The studio is independently owned and
operated by husband and wife team Leanne and Craig Gilchrist.
The Gilchrists currently own and operate another Amazing Lash Studio
location in Austin at South Round Rock, and when they learned there was
an opportunity to be first-to-market in El Paso, they jumped on it.
“When you come into Amazing Lash Studio, you know the products and
services are backed by a reputable brand, so you can have confidence in
knowing that the lashes, the techniques, the products and the experience
will always be consistent,” commented Leanne.
To celebrate, the studio will host a grand opening and ribbon-cutting
event on Thursday, June 20, 2019, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Amazing Lash Studio provides clients semi-permanent eyelash extensions
in private lash application suites, and recently announced the launch of
two all-new offerings available in studios nationwide: Featherweight
LashesTM and Lash Lift. Featherweight Lashes are an
innovative eyelash extension product that offers women a lighter-weight
option that is full of beauty, and the Lash Lift treatment lifts and
elongates the natural lash as an alternative to applying extensions.
Amazing Lash Studio – West El Paso is located at 6801 N. Mesa
Street, Suite B2-B3, El Paso, TX 79912. The studio is open Monday
through Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday
10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information please call (915) 881-9065 or
visit AmazingLashStudio.com.
About Amazing Lash Studio
Founded in 2010, Amazing Lash Studios apply semi-permanent eyelash
extensions with a proprietary, patented process to the clients’ own
lashes, replicating the curve and size of natural lashes. The concept
began franchising in 2013 and to date has over 200 open studios in 29
states. In 2018, Amazing Lash Studio earned the rank of #5 on
Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top New Franchises, #327 in the Franchise Times
Top Franchisors list and #260 on the Inc. 500 in its inaugural year. The
brand landed #4 in the 2019 Franchise Times Fast & Serious, #344 on
Entrepreneur’s 2019 Franchise 500® list and No. 71 on Entrepreneur’s
Fastest-Growing Franchises. For additional information, visit AmazingLashStudio.com.
Contacts
Andrea Kalmanovitz
Decibel Blue
480.894.2583