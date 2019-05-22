EL PASO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/amazinglashes?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#amazinglasheslt;/agt;--Amazing

Lash Studio, the nation’s largest and fastest growing eyelash

extension franchise beauty brand, is opening a new studio in El Paso,

Texas, on Friday, May 24, 2019. The studio is independently owned and

operated by husband and wife team Leanne and Craig Gilchrist.

The Gilchrists currently own and operate another Amazing Lash Studio

location in Austin at South Round Rock, and when they learned there was

an opportunity to be first-to-market in El Paso, they jumped on it.

“When you come into Amazing Lash Studio, you know the products and

services are backed by a reputable brand, so you can have confidence in

knowing that the lashes, the techniques, the products and the experience

will always be consistent,” commented Leanne.

To celebrate, the studio will host a grand opening and ribbon-cutting

event on Thursday, June 20, 2019, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Amazing Lash Studio provides clients semi-permanent eyelash extensions

in private lash application suites, and recently announced the launch of

two all-new offerings available in studios nationwide: Featherweight

LashesTM and Lash Lift. Featherweight Lashes are an

innovative eyelash extension product that offers women a lighter-weight

option that is full of beauty, and the Lash Lift treatment lifts and

elongates the natural lash as an alternative to applying extensions.

Amazing Lash Studio – West El Paso is located at 6801 N. Mesa

Street, Suite B2-B3, El Paso, TX 79912. The studio is open Monday

through Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information please call (915) 881-9065 or

visit AmazingLashStudio.com.

About Amazing Lash Studio

Founded in 2010, Amazing Lash Studios apply semi-permanent eyelash

extensions with a proprietary, patented process to the clients’ own

lashes, replicating the curve and size of natural lashes. The concept

began franchising in 2013 and to date has over 200 open studios in 29

states. In 2018, Amazing Lash Studio earned the rank of #5 on

Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top New Franchises, #327 in the Franchise Times

Top Franchisors list and #260 on the Inc. 500 in its inaugural year. The

brand landed #4 in the 2019 Franchise Times Fast & Serious, #344 on

Entrepreneur’s 2019 Franchise 500® list and No. 71 on Entrepreneur’s

Fastest-Growing Franchises. For additional information, visit AmazingLashStudio.com.

Contacts

Andrea Kalmanovitz

Decibel Blue

andrea@decibelblue.com

480.894.2583

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles