Entrepreneur’s 40th Annual Franchise 500
recognized national beauty brand Amazing Lash Studio amongst the top US
franchises for second year in a row
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/amazinglashes?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#amazinglasheslt;/agt;--Amazing
Lash Studio, the nation’s largest and fastest growing eyelash
extension franchise beauty brand, ranked No. 344 on Entrepreneur
magazine’s 2019 Franchise 500® list. This is the third time the brand
has been featured on this prestigious list.
The Franchise 500 is a highly sought-after honor in the franchise
industry, as evidenced by the fact that Entrepreneur received more than
1,000 applications this year, making it one of the outlet’s most
competitive rankings ever. Those franchises that rose to the top reveal
the newest trends as well as the industries that keep going strong
decade after decade.
Entrepreneur also named Amazing Lash Studio in its ‘Top
10 Franchise Categories for 2019,’ a list that predicts the hottest
franchise categories in the year ahead.
“Being ranked on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list again this year is an
honor as it recognizes our steadfast position as a category leader in
the eyelash extension segment,” said Amazing Lash Studio CEO Heather
Elrod. “We are focused on continuing to innovate and provide the right
systems with substantial support in operations and training to create a
blueprint of success for franchisees. By becoming part of the WellBiz
Brands portfolio, the brand is even better prepared to support
accelerated and sustainable growth for our franchisees.”
The Amazing Lash Studio brand has been growing steadily since it started
franchising in 2013. Today, the beauty brand has over 200 open locations
across the U.S. This past year marked a significant milestone for
Amazing Lash Studio with its acquisition by WellBiz
Brands, Inc., which also manages the Elements Massage® franchise
system, which notably ranked No. 340 on Entrepreneur magazine’s
2019 Franchise 500, and the Fitness Together® franchise system. The
WellBiz Brands, Inc. acquisition primes the beauty brand for continued
innovation, which will be reflected in the rollout of new retail
products and services this year, including new eyelash adhesives, Lash
Lift, and new Featherweight Lashes™.
The key factors that go into the evaluation of the Entrepreneur ranking
include costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and
financial strength and stability. Each franchise is given a cumulative
score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500
franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Entrepreneur Franchise
500® in ranking order.
Over its 40 years in existence, the Entrepreneur Franchise 500®
has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a
primary research tool for potential franchisees.
To view Amazing Lash Studio in the full ranking, visit www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500.
Results can also be seen in the January/February 2019 issue of Entrepreneur.
For more information about Amazing Lash Studio and its franchise
opportunities, visit Franchising.AmazingLashStudio.com.
About Amazing Lash Studio
Amazing Lash Studio was founded in 2010 with a vision to be the leading
provider of eyelash extensions. The concept began franchising in 2013
and has over 200 open studios in 23 states. In 2018, Amazing Lash Studio
earned the rank of #5 on Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top New Franchises,
#327 in the Franchise Times Top Franchisors list and #260 on the Inc.
500 in its inaugural year. The national beauty brand ranked #4 on the
2019 Franchise Times Fast & Serious list. For additional information,
visit AmazingLashStudio.com.
Contacts
Media:
Andrea Kalmanovitz
Decibel Blue
480.894.2583