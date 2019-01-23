Entrepreneur’s 40th Annual Franchise 500

recognized national beauty brand Amazing Lash Studio amongst the top US

franchises for second year in a row

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/amazinglashes?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#amazinglasheslt;/agt;--Amazing

Lash Studio, the nation’s largest and fastest growing eyelash

extension franchise beauty brand, ranked No. 344 on Entrepreneur

magazine’s 2019 Franchise 500® list. This is the third time the brand

has been featured on this prestigious list.

The Franchise 500 is a highly sought-after honor in the franchise

industry, as evidenced by the fact that Entrepreneur received more than

1,000 applications this year, making it one of the outlet’s most

competitive rankings ever. Those franchises that rose to the top reveal

the newest trends as well as the industries that keep going strong

decade after decade.

Entrepreneur also named Amazing Lash Studio in its ‘Top

10 Franchise Categories for 2019,’ a list that predicts the hottest

franchise categories in the year ahead.

“Being ranked on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list again this year is an

honor as it recognizes our steadfast position as a category leader in

the eyelash extension segment,” said Amazing Lash Studio CEO Heather

Elrod. “We are focused on continuing to innovate and provide the right

systems with substantial support in operations and training to create a

blueprint of success for franchisees. By becoming part of the WellBiz

Brands portfolio, the brand is even better prepared to support

accelerated and sustainable growth for our franchisees.”

The Amazing Lash Studio brand has been growing steadily since it started

franchising in 2013. Today, the beauty brand has over 200 open locations

across the U.S. This past year marked a significant milestone for

Amazing Lash Studio with its acquisition by WellBiz

Brands, Inc., which also manages the Elements Massage® franchise

system, which notably ranked No. 340 on Entrepreneur magazine’s

2019 Franchise 500, and the Fitness Together® franchise system. The

WellBiz Brands, Inc. acquisition primes the beauty brand for continued

innovation, which will be reflected in the rollout of new retail

products and services this year, including new eyelash adhesives, Lash

Lift, and new Featherweight Lashes™.

The key factors that go into the evaluation of the Entrepreneur ranking

include costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and

financial strength and stability. Each franchise is given a cumulative

score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500

franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Entrepreneur Franchise

500® in ranking order.

Over its 40 years in existence, the Entrepreneur Franchise 500®

has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a

primary research tool for potential franchisees.

To view Amazing Lash Studio in the full ranking, visit www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500.

Results can also be seen in the January/February 2019 issue of Entrepreneur.

For more information about Amazing Lash Studio and its franchise

opportunities, visit Franchising.AmazingLashStudio.com.

About Amazing Lash Studio

Amazing Lash Studio was founded in 2010 with a vision to be the leading

provider of eyelash extensions. The concept began franchising in 2013

and has over 200 open studios in 23 states. In 2018, Amazing Lash Studio

earned the rank of #5 on Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top New Franchises,

#327 in the Franchise Times Top Franchisors list and #260 on the Inc.

500 in its inaugural year. The national beauty brand ranked #4 on the

2019 Franchise Times Fast & Serious list. For additional information,

visit AmazingLashStudio.com.

