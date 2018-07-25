SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#amazinglashes--There is a saying, “when you know, you know.” This goes for many areas

of life, but when it comes to buying a business, is this the best

approach? For some amazing women they simply knew that a beauty

treatment would become an amazing business opportunity.

Cassandra Ghaffar was at the top of the corporate ladder. After

finishing her Masters and PhD, opening up a nightclub, traveling

and living lavishly, she knew she had to get a “real” job. So, she

joined a wealth management firm where she skyrocketed to the top on a

shuttle of 18- to 20-hour days, six and a half days a week. And while

she reigned as career queen, Cassandra says, “I sold my soul and endured

the hardships of being at the top, pushing my family aside and my

friends came fifth in line.” Then she met her husband, a co-worker, and

shortly after getting married, came baby one and then two—within 12

months— and along with their tears came hers. “I cried wondering how can

I do this on no sleep and give 150% to both work and family? The reality

is my life had evolved and the culture of the business and company did

not evolve with me.” Then Cassandra found Amazing Lash Studio. Having

had lash extensions since her 20s, and familiar with their benefits, she

became a customer at Amazing Lash Studio. She loved the concept and,

after presenting 34 other ideas to her husband, she shared the idea of

becoming an Amazing Lash Studio franchisee with him. “As conservative as

he is, he saw the potential in this business venture, looked into my

beautiful lash-extensioned eyes and told me to go for it!” But the fun

had just begun! Along with opening up three studios in the Dallas and

Austin areas in two years, baby number three came along. Cassandra plans

to open up five more studios and says she could not feel more balanced

and happy. “I empower and mentor my team of incredible women, I work on

my terms, and my husband and I connect on new levels—plus, I have made

my parents very proud. This is my best life and I could not be happier!”

Cassandra is not alone in her belief that owning an Amazing Lash Studio

franchise is one amazing business for moms. Angela Toth is a great

example of another and exemplary of the pursuit of working motherhood.

Angela just celebrated the one-year anniversary of her Amazing Lash

Studio in Arizona and proudly tells of her journey to build her own

empire. Having graduated from University of Michigan and going on to

receive her MBA from Wayne State, Angela was working for a financial

firm. It was then that she met her husband John, as he was beginning his

residency in orthopedic surgery. Following their wedding, and prepping

for baby number one, they moved to Virginia, where John would do his

fellowship. “It was the perfect time to be a stay-at-home mom and I

loved every moment,” says Angela. They moved back to John’s home state

of Arizona to begin his practice and baby number two was on the way.

After settling into being a family of four, Angela went back to work

part-time at a financial firm. “It was the best of both worlds, as I was

able to get out of the house and use my skills, but had plenty of time

with my kids.” But that was about to change in 2012. With the addition

of twins, there was no time to work outside the home. “I had four boys

under the age of five and slept no more than two hours a night. I was

definitely not what an employer was looking for,” says Angela. In one of

the few moments she had alone, she decided to treat herself to lash

extensions after noticing how great they looked on a friend. She went

in, had a full set of lashes put on and signed up for a membership. In

reviewing her membership pamphlet, she saw FRANCHISE OPPORTUNITIES

AVAILABLE. “It was my 'aha' moment after looking at a few franchise

concepts but still struggling to find the right fit,” says Angela. “In

between diapers, school, runny noses, cooking meals and cleaning, I

immersed myself in researching the company and quickly set up a meeting

with corporate.” What made Angela’s due diligence unique was that she

wanted to speak to franchisees who were young, moms and those working to

find a balance. “Everyone I spoke to, especially the moms, were

enthusiastic about the brand and how they made it work for their lives.

I was in!” Now, one year under her belt as a top producing studio with

an amazing staff, she feels very thankful. “I have found the balance

that so many moms strive for and cannot think of a better brand to be a

part of.”

Little kids are not the only motivation for moms in this brand. When

seeking a career or lifestyle change, other moms found this franchise

concept appealing and the desire to become an entrepreneur was the

motivator. Just ask Tammie Jackson—change has come in big doses for her.

First, stepping out of her comfort zone and relocating from California

across the country to the East Coast—a change that was for her career

but, looking back on it now, it was ultimately driven by a desire to

create a lasting legacy for her family. “Saying yes to a change or

taking a leap of faith to something new helps one realize the importance

in believing in yourself and finding your own strength. That is why I am

so confident in my new venture,” says Tammie. Solid in her 20-year

career in the healthcare industry but wanting to embrace her

entrepreneurial spirit, she began looking at different business

opportunities. She had already worn lash extensions for about six months

when she first heard about Amazing Lash Studio, became a member and was

immediately intrigued with the concept. “After several appointments it

occurred to me what a great business model and perfect investment this

is. I knew from being a member, and the repeatedly high level of service

I had received, that this is great business model.” With two older

children and a supportive husband, she is excited to open her first

studio in New Jersey next year. “I am out of my comfort zone, but I know

I have the support of so many and the accolades the brand has received

after just four short years of success is inevitable. I haven’t even

opened my first studio and my excitement level is over the top!”

"I am so inspired by the amazing, intelligent and entrepreneurial women

in our franchise network,” says President and COO Heather Elrod. “They

are a reminder every day that we are not only creating a monumental new

beauty segment together, but we are making dreams come true. These women

have the courage to invest in themselves and take control of their

destinies. They, in turn, find the outcome is that you can indeed have

it all! Our corporate team is so proud to walk this journey alongside

them.”

While Amazing Lash Studio offers lash extension services that

immediately transform, it's clear the brand delivers on the promise of

career transformation as well, with guests walking in for lashes and

walking out with a desire to be part of the truly eye-opening business

opportunity.

