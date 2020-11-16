Amazon donates $20K to STEM program; Long Realty foundation raises $50K for nonprofits

Amazon: Amazon’s Tucson fulfillment center donated $20,000 to SARSEF, a local nonprofit organization that inspires kids to think critically and solve problems through science and engineering. The donation will support Racing the Sun, a program for high school students that challenges them to design, build and race their own solar-powered go-karts with the help of community mentors. “Amazon leverages its scale for good and is proud to make investments to support the communities where our associates live and work,” said Cody Carr, director of operations at Amazon’s Tucson fulfillment center. “At Amazon, technology and innovation fuel our business and we recognize that the jobs of tomorrow require a stronger aptitude for STEM skills today.”
Long Realty Cares Foundation: Long Realty Cares Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Long Companies, hosted its first-ever Zoom virtual fundraiser, blowing past its $40,000 goal, topping out at $50,355. The funds will be used to support grants for the Primavera Foundation, Youth On Their Own, Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, El Rio Health Center Foundation, and TMC Foundation. Sales agents, brokers and company staffers bought raffle tickets to vie for prizes ranging from wine-laden gift baskets and personal photography sessions to a two-night stay at a condo in Rocky Point. Gift cards purchased by Long Realty to 39 local restaurants were also raffled off, along with in-kind contributions from about 45 local businesses.
