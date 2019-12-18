Amazon Has Enabled Hundreds of Small Businesses and Created Over 100,000 Jobs Across Its Last Mile Delivery Network

Amazon’s dedicated last-mile delivery network is on track to deliver 3.5 billion customer packages globally in 2019
Since the Delivery Service Program launched in 2018, Amazon has released hundreds of products and features to help delivery service partners operate safe and successful package delivery businesses
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--(NASDAQ:AMZN) – With the holiday shopping season in full swing, tens of thousands of Amazon associates, Delivery Service Partners and delivery drivers are busy sorting packages, loading vehicles and delivering smiles to customers. Amazon now has 150 delivery stations in the United States that employ more than 90,000 Amazon Logistics associates who earn an industry-leading wage of at least $15 an hour as well as a variety of benefits packages. In addition, Amazon’s Delivery Service Partner program enables entrepreneurs to build and grow their own delivery business. With access to Amazon’s delivery volume, safety training programs and support, sophisticated routing technology and a suite of exclusively negotiated discounts, these entrepreneurs can focus on developing their teams and connecting with their community. Today, there are more than 800 Amazon Delivery Service Partners in the last-mile network, employing 75,000 drivers in the United States.
“Amazon’s transportation network is built on a foundation of 20 years of operations and logistics experience, an unwavering commitment to safety, technological innovation, and talented teams who are obsessed with delivering for our customers,” said Dave Clark, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Operations. “Thanks to these great teams we’ve delivered 3.3 billion customer packages worldwide this year, and are on track to deliver 3.5 billion packages by the end of the year. These are big milestones on behalf of our customers.”
As Amazon’s delivery network grows, safety continues to be the company’s top priority. Since the Delivery Service Partner program launched in 2018, Amazon has provided hundreds of products, services, and features to support these owners in the safe and successful operation of their business. These include driver training programs, branded delivery vehicles equipped with the latest safety technology, advanced telematics, a 24-hour safety helpline for drivers, and policies and mechanisms in place to ensure drivers are getting the required rest and breaks they need while out on the road. In fact, drivers in Amazon’s last mile operations have traveled more than 800 million miles this year and their on-road safety record is better than the national benchmark as measured by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
“Starting my own delivery business with Amazon has enabled me to change the lives of 135 people and at the same time, deliver more than a million packages to people in my community,” said Leah Ranalli, owner of HieQ Logistics and an Amazon Delivery Service Partner in Tucson, Arizona who started her business in November 2018. “I can’t imagine anything more rewarding than getting to lead this team of amazing individuals. Their safety is my priority, and the tools and partnership Amazon provides enables me to ensure my drivers have what they need to be successful while safely delivering packages in our community.”
To meet some of the Delivery Service Partners and Amazon associates who help deliver smiles to customers, read more here. To learn more about Amazon’s Delivery Service Partner program or get started today, visit logistics.amazon.com.
About Amazon
Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer review, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit www.amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.
Contacts
Amazon.com, Inc.
Media Hotline