Amazon is in the process of hiring about 1,500 people for its new fulfillment center in Tucson.
The Pima County Community Services, Employment & Training department is helping find workers for the company’s center at the Port of Tucson on Kolb Road, near Valencia Road.
The hiring process is being conducted only via text at this time.
If interested, text TUSNOW to 77088. Once Amazon replies, asking for a zip code, respond with 85756 or 85713. Amazon will send an application link.
Wages start at $15 per hour and the positions are full-time and seasonal.
Applicants must be at least 18 years old, have a high school diploma or equivalent and pass a drug test.
Amazon announced plans for its 800,000-square-foot facility last year.
The warehouse and distribution center, to fulfill online retail orders, is the second-largest in the Tucson area after Target’s 975,000-square-foot fulfillment center, also on the city’s southeast side.
The Amazon site will receive, store and ship products such as auto parts; appliances; electronics and software; groceries and alcohol; office supplies; toys; and video games. The warehouse will also handle customer returns, light assembly, 3-D printing and direct product pickup by customers from automated kiosks.
At full employment, Amazon expects to have about 1,500 full-time workers here and up to 1,900 during the holidays.