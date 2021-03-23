 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Amazon opening new facility near Tucson airport, creating hundreds of jobs
breaking alert

Amazon opening new facility near Tucson airport, creating hundreds of jobs

The 270,000-square-foot Amazon sorting center is under construction on Alvernon Way and Corona Road. 

 Courtesy of Amazon

Amazon is building a new facility near the Tucson airport for sorting of packages that arrive via air cargo, creating hundreds of jobs.

The 270,000-square-foot center is under construction on Alvernon Way and Corona Road.

A second sorting center is also going up in Glendale.

The full- and part-time jobs will have a starting wage of $15 per hour.

“We are excited to break ground on these new sortation centers in Arizona, where more than 25 years of Amazon’s operational expertise, technology advancements and investment in transportation infrastructure is enabling faster delivery for our community,” said Marcus Buford, director of Amazon Operations.

Amazon currently has a large fulfillment center at the Port of Tucson on the city's southeast side; a last-mile delivery hub near Interstate 10 and Silverlake Road; and a delivery station near Country Club and Bilby roads.

Watch now: Amazon opening new facility on Tucson's south side

Contact reporter Gabriela Rico at grico@tucson.com or  Facebook.com/DailyStarBiz

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Watch Now: Related Video

Trump planning own media platform: advisor

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News