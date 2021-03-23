Amazon opening new facility near Tucson airport, creating hundreds of jobs

Amazon is building a new facility near the Tucson airport for sorting of packages that arrive via air cargo, creating hundreds of jobs.

The 270,000-square-foot center is under construction on Alvernon Way and Corona Road.

A second sorting center is also going up in Glendale.

The full- and part-time jobs will have a starting wage of $15 per hour.

“We are excited to break ground on these new sortation centers in Arizona, where more than 25 years of Amazon’s operational expertise, technology advancements and investment in transportation infrastructure is enabling faster delivery for our community,” said Marcus Buford, director of Amazon Operations.

Amazon currently has a large fulfillment center at the Port of Tucson on the city's southeast side; a last-mile delivery hub near Interstate 10 and Silverlake Road; and a delivery station near Country Club and Bilby roads.

