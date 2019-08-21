Prime members in Houston, Minneapolis and Phoenix can now shop for fresh groceries with free two-hour delivery on AmazonFresh
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--(NASDAQ: AMZN) – Amazon today announced that AmazonFresh has expanded to three new cities: Houston, Minneapolis and Phoenix. Beginning today, Prime members in those cities can shop tens of thousands products from meat and seafood to fresh produce and everyday essentials for free two-hour delivery from AmazonFresh.
“We’re thrilled to introduce AmazonFresh to Prime members in Houston, Minneapolis and Phoenix,” said Stephenie Landry, Vice President of AmazonFresh and Prime Now. “Prime members tell us they want their stuff even faster. We’re happy to deliver on that ask and can’t wait for customers in Houston, Minneapolis and Phoenix to take advantage of one- and two-hour delivery from AmazonFresh.”
Prime members can choose from tens of thousands of items across produce, meat, grocery, plus Amazon.com bestsellers from Amazon devices to electronics, health and personal care, home & kitchen, toys and more. Beer and wine is also available for delivery to select customers in Houston. And with options for ultrafast 1- and 2-hour delivery, AmazonFresh brings more convenience to life.
Plus, AmazonFresh and Alexa make it even easier. Customers can simply say, “Alexa, order milk from Fresh.” Alexa will add a choice for milk to their cart based on past purchases or a top result popular with customers. Alexa is always learning and as you use AmazonFresh, she will remember your favorites and make grocery shopping fast and simple.
Prime members can access AmazonFresh for $14.99 per month as an add-on to their Prime membership. Plus, for a limited time, new customers can start a 30-day free trial of AmazonFresh and receive $10 off their first order of $35 or more by using promotional code Grocery10 at checkout. Terms and conditions apply.
