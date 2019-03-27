Housing Innovation Alliance Selects Amber and CEO Thar Casey to

Present the Company Strategy for Next Generation IoT Infrastructure and

Participate in IoT Panel Discussion

DUBLIN, Calif. & SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amber Solutions, Inc. (Amber)—a disruptive technology company with

technological breakthroughs that upgrades key aspects of today’s 1950’s

era electrical infrastructure with solid-state architecture and

integrated Internet of Things (IoT)—announced today that it was chosen

by the Housing Innovation Alliance to present Amber’s next generation

IoT solution to the nation’s top builders and industry thought leaders

at their 2019 Innovation Summit, from April 1 to April 3 in Scottsdale,

Arizona. Amber Solutions CEO, Thar Casey, will present the implications

of the company’s technological breakthroughs for builders. Specifically,

Mr. Casey will outline the advantages Amber’s solid-state breakthroughs

offers builders over a wide range of areas, including an upgrade to

today’s standard 1950’s era electrical infrastructure with enhanced

quality and integrated IoT with M2M learning by eliminating old-style

electro-mechanical functions.

“We are honored to be chosen by the Housing Innovation Alliance to

present how our technological breakthroughs enable builders to deliver a

much safer, more IoT-rich connected foundation—a new 5th

Utility™ of intelligence—integrated into the very walls of buildings,”

said Amber Solutions CEO, Thar Casey. “The Forum of the 2019 Alliance

Innovation Summit is an ideal platform to present to some of the world’s

most important builders, not just the disruption we offer them over the

old-style electrification infrastructure, but the chance to more fully

participate in the monetary opportunity of smart home and buildings on

the foundation of Ambers’ 5th Utility infrastructure.”

“At the Alliance, we’re focused on driving the industry toward the next

generation home delivery company and identifying the innovative business

and technology strategies that will help today’s production builders get

there,” said Betsy Scott, Executive Director – Program + Engagement for

the Housing Innovation Alliance. “We’re very excited about Amber’s

leading-edge technology and the opportunities it presents not only for

greater home performance, but also greater data leverage across the

housing value chain.”

Amber Solutions’ 5th Utility technology is a next generation

upgrade over 1950’s era electrical infrastructure. The breakthrough

eliminates the old-style electro-mechanical functions found in

AC/DC-powered products, providing safer, more reliable solid-state

architecture. This more modern structure enables 10x the IoT functions

in a range of products, but most strategically in smarter, connected

outlets, switches, and circuit breakers. Individually, each of these

products is disruptively competitive. Yet, taken as a whole, these Amber

powered products work in concert and represent a new, state of the art

IoT foundation for buildings—a 5th utility of pervasive

intelligence. Amber powered products virtually eliminate the single

function wall wart sensors and smart products spotting a house and

embeds these functions in every wall—every electrical end-point in a

building.

This new 5th utility technology delivers enhanced safety and

reliability to building electrification, whole building energy awareness

and savings, plus an exponential breadth of sensors and IoT control

functions not found in today’s typical smart home or building. Amber’s

IoT ready infrasture can work standalone for builders or integrate as a

pervasive foundation for any popular smart security, automation,

lighting, access/fire control or HVAC system.

About Amber Solutions, Inc.

Dublin California based Amber Solutions, Inc. (Amber), is bringing next

generation upgrades to old electrification infrastructure and to legacy

smart products for residential and commercial buildings. This Silicon

Valley-based technology company sets the bar high with its breakthrough

technologies in solid-state implementations, enabling enhanced IoT

integration solutions. Amber smart products, like outlets, light

switches, circuit breakers, GFCIs and LED lights, deliver superior

safety, solid-state quality and a much more expansive smart feature

scope—all, uniquely, within a home or building’s standard existing

electrical footprints, like the single gang box. And, taken as a whole,

Amber’s portfolio represents a major upgrade to legacy 1950’s era

electrification to solid state architecture with integrated IoT and M2M.

Amber is building out a portfolio of product lines on top of its

breakthrough technologies.

Contacts

Krista Bordner

Phone: +1 (831) 325 8178

Email: krista@ambersi.com

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles