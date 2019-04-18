91st Ave Biogas-to-Renewable Natural Gas
Facility (largest in the US)
efficiency and renewable
energy company, today announced that it achieved commercial
operations in early 2019 at its 91st Ave renewable natural gas (RNG)
plant located in Phoenix, Arizona. Now operational, this plant is the
largest wastewater treatment biogas-to-RNG facility of its kind in the
US and is capable of processing 3,250 standard cubic feet per minute
(scfm) of raw digester gas produced at the wastewater treatment plant
(WWTP).
The 91st Ave WWTP is owned by the sub-regional operating
group (SROG) member cities: Phoenix, Glendale, Mesa, Scottsdale and
Tempe and is operated by the City of Phoenix.
In February 2017, Ameresco and the City of Phoenix hosted a ceremonial
groundbreaking event for the start of this multi-million-dollar
wastewater treatment biogas utilization project. Now almost exactly 2
years later, Ameresco, the City of Phoenix and the SROG partners are
celebrating the start-up of this monumental project.
“This innovative partnership allows us to turn waste into resource by
converting biogas, a byproduct of wastewater treatment, into renewable
energy,” said Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego. “This not only benefits our
regional economy, but also reduces greenhouse gas emissions. Phoenix has
set ambitious sustainability and renewable energy goals, and this kind
of public-private partnership will help us get there.”
“This project exemplifies innovation in action and is a model for
municipalities across the globe,” said Mike Bakas, Executive Vice
President of Ameresco. “We commend the City of Phoenix and the SROG
member cities for both their commitment to sustainability and their
initiative to derive economic benefit from a previously undervalued
asset: biogas from wastewater. We’re thrilled to be a long-term partner
to the City of Phoenix and proud to help the region reduce its reliance
on fossil fuels.”
A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for April 25, 2019 with Phoenix
Mayor Kate Gallego, Ameresco and SROG City officials as the invited
speakers for this historic event.
About the City of Phoenix
Phoenix is the capital and largest
city in the State of Arizona. With approximately 1,563,025 inhabitants,
Phoenix is the fifth most populous city nationwide, the most populous
state capital in the United States, and the only state capital with a
population of more than a million residents. The City of Phoenix is the
anchor of the Phoenix metropolitan area, also known as the Valley of the
Sun, which in turn is a part of the Salt River Valley. In addition,
Phoenix is the county seat of Maricopa County and is one of the largest
cities in the United States by land area. The area is known for high-end
resorts, Jack Nicklaus-designed golf courses and vibrant nightclubs, but
the city's biggest attraction may be the sunshine and winter warmth. For
more information, visit Phoenix.gov.
About Ameresco, Inc.
Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading independent
provider of comprehensive services, energy efficiency, infrastructure
upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions for
businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe.
Ameresco’s sustainability services include upgrades to a facility’s
energy infrastructure and the development, construction and operation of
renewable energy plants. Ameresco has successfully completed energy
saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and
local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing
authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate
headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,000 employees
providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and the United
Kingdom. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.
