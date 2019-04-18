91st Ave Biogas-to-Renewable Natural Gas

Facility (largest in the US)

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. & PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/rng?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#rnglt;/agt;--Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC), a leading energy

efficiency and renewable

energy company, today announced that it achieved commercial

operations in early 2019 at its 91st Ave renewable natural gas (RNG)

plant located in Phoenix, Arizona. Now operational, this plant is the

largest wastewater treatment biogas-to-RNG facility of its kind in the

US and is capable of processing 3,250 standard cubic feet per minute

(scfm) of raw digester gas produced at the wastewater treatment plant

(WWTP).

The 91st Ave WWTP is owned by the sub-regional operating

group (SROG) member cities: Phoenix, Glendale, Mesa, Scottsdale and

Tempe and is operated by the City of Phoenix.

In February 2017, Ameresco and the City of Phoenix hosted a ceremonial

groundbreaking event for the start of this multi-million-dollar

wastewater treatment biogas utilization project. Now almost exactly 2

years later, Ameresco, the City of Phoenix and the SROG partners are

celebrating the start-up of this monumental project.

“This innovative partnership allows us to turn waste into resource by

converting biogas, a byproduct of wastewater treatment, into renewable

energy,” said Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego. “This not only benefits our

regional economy, but also reduces greenhouse gas emissions. Phoenix has

set ambitious sustainability and renewable energy goals, and this kind

of public-private partnership will help us get there.”

“This project exemplifies innovation in action and is a model for

municipalities across the globe,” said Mike Bakas, Executive Vice

President of Ameresco. “We commend the City of Phoenix and the SROG

member cities for both their commitment to sustainability and their

initiative to derive economic benefit from a previously undervalued

asset: biogas from wastewater. We’re thrilled to be a long-term partner

to the City of Phoenix and proud to help the region reduce its reliance

on fossil fuels.”

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for April 25, 2019 with Phoenix

Mayor Kate Gallego, Ameresco and SROG City officials as the invited

speakers for this historic event.

About the City of Phoenix

Phoenix is the capital and largest

city in the State of Arizona. With approximately 1,563,025 inhabitants,

Phoenix is the fifth most populous city nationwide, the most populous

state capital in the United States, and the only state capital with a

population of more than a million residents. The City of Phoenix is the

anchor of the Phoenix metropolitan area, also known as the Valley of the

Sun, which in turn is a part of the Salt River Valley. In addition,

Phoenix is the county seat of Maricopa County and is one of the largest

cities in the United States by land area. The area is known for high-end

resorts, Jack Nicklaus-designed golf courses and vibrant nightclubs, but

the city's biggest attraction may be the sunshine and winter warmth. For

more information, visit Phoenix.gov.

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading independent

provider of comprehensive services, energy efficiency, infrastructure

upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions for

businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe.

Ameresco’s sustainability services include upgrades to a facility’s

energy infrastructure and the development, construction and operation of

renewable energy plants. Ameresco has successfully completed energy

saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and

local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing

authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate

headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,000 employees

providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and the United

Kingdom. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

The announcement of achieving commercial operations for an energy

asset is not necessarily indicative of the timing or amount of revenue

from the energy asset, of the company’s overall revenue for any

particular period or of trends in the company’s overall total assets in

development or operation. This project was included in our previously

reported assets in development as of December 31, 2018.

Contacts

Ameresco: Leila Dillon,

508.661.2264, news@ameresco.com

City

of Phoenix: Stephanie Bracken, (602) 534-1209, stephanie.bracken@phoenix.gov

