American Enterprise Group Announces AARP® Short-Term Care Insurance From Medico® Now Offered in Additional States

Customizable insurance coverage designed to help protect finances is now available to residents of Arizona, Illinois, Louisiana and Utah
DES MOINES, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Predicting future care needs can be a challenge, especially as Americans are living longer and have more extended care options to consider. American Enterprise Group (AEG) recognizes the need to offer insurance solutions that not only provide flexible care options, but also help protect consumers’ financial futures. This is why AEG is pleased to announce its subsidiary, Medico Insurance Company, is now making AARP® Short-Term Care Insurance from Medico® available to residents of Arizona, Illinois, Louisiana and Utah, in addition to 24 other states.
“Protecting your finances is more important than ever,” said Tom Swank, president and CEO of AEG. “AARP Short-Term Care Insurance from Medico can help alleviate some of the financial stress and emotional burden that people and families can face in today’s healthcare environment, where the costs of care can add up quickly.”
This product offers peace-of-mind when it comes to helping safeguard finances. It can be used to help cover the cost of five different types of non-medical expenses and includes two, unique benefits for policyholders. The Care Coordination benefit helps cover the expense of hiring a service to find the right type of in-home care or care facility; and the Household Assistance benefit helps cover expenses to hire someone to assist with lawn maintenance, running errands and other household tasks.
AARP Short-Term Care Insurance from Medico is designed to help cover the cost of care and related expenses outside of a hospital or doctor’s office setting. It is not a substitute for health insurance but can be used with other insurance options to provide complete coverage for individuals.
“This product is unique because it lets you choose the type of care you need, at the time care is needed,” explained Swank. “It is an excellent fit for individuals who are 50-79 years old and have concerns about how they might cover expenses associated with receiving care as they age.”
To learn more about AARP Short-Term Care Insurance from Medico, visit aarpshort-termcareinsurance.com. You can also call 888-836-5633 to speak with a licensed agent or enroll over the phone.
Neither AARP nor its affiliates are insurers. Neither AARP nor its affiliates employ or endorse agents, producers, or brokers.
About American Enterprise Group, Inc.
American Enterprise Group, Inc., has multiple insurance company subsidiaries under the American Republic®, Great Western Insurance Company (GWIC®), and Medico® brands. These companies offer life and health insurance product solutions to help people secure their financial futures through various distribution channels and are licensed in 49 states, plus the District of Columbia. American Enterprise is based in Des Moines, Iowa, and employs approximately 450 people nationwide.
About AARP
AARP is the nation’s largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence and nearly 38 million members, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation's largest circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org or follow @AARP and @AARPadvocates on social media.
About AARP Services, Inc.
AARP Services, Inc., founded in 1999, is a wholly-owned taxable subsidiary of AARP. AARP Services manages the provider relationships for and performs quality control oversight of the wide range of products and services that carry the AARP name and are made available by independent providers as benefits to AARP’s millions of members. The provider offers currently span health products, financial products, travel and leisure products, and life event services. Specific products include Medicare supplemental insurance; credit cards, auto and home, mobile home and motorcycle insurance, life insurance and annuities; member discounts on rental cars, cruises, vacation packages and lodging; special offers on technology and gifts; pharmacy services and legal services. AARP Services also engages in new product development activities for AARP and provides certain consulting services to outside companies.
Contacts
Debbie DeCamp
515.695.2017
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.