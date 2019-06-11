NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, American Express (NYSE: AXP) and MAG USA announced joint plans to
bring two new lounge locations, The Centurion Lounge and the Escape
Lounge, to Terminal 4 within the Phoenix Sky Harbor International
Airport (PHX) in the coming months.
As Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport welcomes more than 44
million passengers each year, the two lounges will provide guests with
premium spaces and amenities to ease their travel journeys. The lounges
will span a combined total of over 9,500 square feet and will feature a
shared entrance, with separate reception areas, lounge spaces and
amenities for each location. American Express Platinum Card® and
Centurion Members will have complimentary access to both locations as
part of the access provided through the American
Express Global Lounge Collection®.
“We are excited to partner with MAG USA to bring our Platinum Card and
Centurion Members two incredible lounge spaces to visit when they travel
through the Phoenix airport,” said Chris Cracchiolo, SVP, Global Loyalty
& Benefits at American Express. Cracchiolo added, “As Phoenix is a
popular travel hub for Card Members, and home to one of the largest
American Express offices in the U.S., The Centurion Lounge and Escape
Lounge in Phoenix Sky Harbor airport will be the perfect additions to
the Global Lounge Collection.”
“MAG USA is thrilled to operate both of these premium lounges in a
prominent airport such as Phoenix Sky Harbor,” said Martin Jones,
President and CEO of MAG USA (Escape Lounge’s parent company). “We look
forward to this collaboration bringing a new and exciting experience to
PHX travelers.”
The Centurion Lounge at PHX
Access to The Centurion Lounge is complimentary and exclusive for
Platinum Card and Centurion Members. The Centurion Lounge at PHX will
feature a curated mix of The Centurion Lounge’s signature amenities as
well as locally-inspired offerings, including:
Full premium bar with specialty cocktails developed by Centurion
Lounge mixologist Jim Meehan, and wines handpicked by Centurion Lounge
wine director Anthony Giglio, including seasonal wine flights*
Fresh, locally-inspired cuisine
Semi-private and dedicated work areas
On-site American Express Member Services Professionals to assist Card
Members with Card account requests and travel-related inquiries
The Escape Lounge at PHX
As the exclusive partner for Escape Lounges, American Express Platinum
Card and Centurion Members receive complimentary access to the Escape
Lounge as part of the access provided through the American
Express Global Lounge Collection. Access is also available to all
airport travelers for a fee. The new Escape Lounge coming to the PHX
airport will offer visitors premium amenities including:
Unique Phoenix-inspired cocktails courtesy of head mixologist Sarah
McElroy*
Local chef-curated menu featuring premium food options and seasonal
changes
Local wines, beers and spirits, coffee, and espresso*
Silent digital library, with noise cancelling Bose headphones and free
access to over 7,000 publications from over 120+ countries courtesy of
PressReader
Children activity packs, including Escape Lounge’s Kids Crew puzzles,
coloring book and crayons
The Centurion Lounge and Escape Lounge will also both feature flight
information display, high speed Wi-Fi, newspapers and magazines,
showers, charging stations, television service, and business services.
About American Express
American Express is a global services company, providing customers with
access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build
business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com and
connect with us on facebook.com/americanexpress,
About The Centurion Lounge
Current locations of The Centurion Lounge include New York’s LaGuardia
Airport, Las Vegas’ McCarran International Airport, Dallas/Fort Worth
International Airport, San Francisco International Airport, Miami
International Airport, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, Houston’s
George Bush International Airport, Hong Kong International Airport and
Philadelphia International Airport. In addition to The Centurion Lounge
at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, American Express recently
announced new locations coming to New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport,
Denver International Airport, Los Angeles International Airport, London
Heathrow and Charlotte Douglas International Airport.
Access to The Centurion Lounge is complimentary and exclusive for
Platinum Card and Centurion Members. Platinum Card Members may enter
with up to two travel companions at no additional charge. Centurion
Members may enter with their immediate family or up to two travel
companions. Platinum and Centurion Card Members may purchase access to
The Centurion Lounge for additional guests for $50 each guest.**
The Centurion Lounge is the signature lounge program within the broader American
Express Global Lounge Collection, which provides Platinum Card
and Centurion Members with access to the most lounges across the globe
compared to other U.S. credit cards, including access to more than 1,200
lounges around the world, in 500 plus cities, across 130 countries and
counting. The Global Lounge Collection includes access to American
Express Centurion Lounges, international American Express lounges, Delta
Sky Club® for Card Members flying on Delta, Priority PassTM Select
Lounges upon enrollment, Airspace Lounges, MAG U.S. Escape Lounges and
Plaza Premium Lounges. Card Members can find
a lounge at the Global Lounge Collection website or by using the Amex
Mobile app.
Visit http://americanexpress.com/platinum for
more about the Platinum Card.
About MAG USA
Launched in 2015, MAG
USA is the United States’ ‘go-to’ organization for delivering
market-leading commercial airport solutions with a focus on Airport
Lounges, digitally driven Car Parking Services and Distribution, as well
as P3, Retail and Terminal Developments. MAG USA is a wholly-owned
subsidiary of the Manchester
Airport Group, UK (MAG) which owns and operates Manchester, London
Stansted and East Midlands airports. MAG USA’s headquarter is in
Chicago, IL.
About The Escape Lounge
Current operating Escape
Lounges locations are in Minneapolis-Saint Paul International
Airport, Bradley International Airport, Oakland International Airport,
Reno-Tahoe International Airport, Greenville-Spartanburg International
Airport, Ontario International Airport - Terminal 2, Ontario
International Airport – Terminal 4 and T.F. Green International Airport.
Other Escape Lounges opening by the end of 2019 include Sacramento
International Airport – Terminal A, Sacramento International Airport –
Terminal B, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and
Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.
Escape Lounges are part of the American Express Global Lounge
Collection, which gives American Express Platinum Card members
complimentary access, along with two guests, to all U.S. locations.
Others wishing to enjoy the lounge can pay a day pass fee of $45, plus
tax. Reservations made online at EscapeLounges.com
prior to arrival receive a $5 discount.
Escape Lounges are all-inclusive premium common-use airport lounges open
to all travelers. Guests entering the lounge will receive unlimited
amenities that include hot and cold food and beverages, plush and
relaxing seating with ample power outlets, high-speed Wi-Fi,
up-to-the-second flight information as well as local and national
newspapers. An award-winning local chef, using locally sourced
ingredients wherever possible, develops each Escape Lounge’s food
offerings.
About Phoenix Sky Harbor International (PHX)
Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, America’s
Friendliest Airport®, has an annual economic impact of
more than $38 billion. Every day approximately 1,200 aircraft and more
than 120,000 passengers arrive and depart at Sky Harbor. PHX Sky Harbor
is funded with Airport revenue. No tax dollars are used to support the
Airport.
*Must be of legal drinking age to consume alcoholic beverages. Please
drink responsibly.
**Subject to availability/capacity.
