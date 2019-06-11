NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, American Express (NYSE: AXP) and MAG USA announced joint plans to

bring two new lounge locations, The Centurion Lounge and the Escape

Lounge, to Terminal 4 within the Phoenix Sky Harbor International

Airport (PHX) in the coming months.

As Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport welcomes more than 44

million passengers each year, the two lounges will provide guests with

premium spaces and amenities to ease their travel journeys. The lounges

will span a combined total of over 9,500 square feet and will feature a

shared entrance, with separate reception areas, lounge spaces and

amenities for each location. American Express Platinum Card® and

Centurion Members will have complimentary access to both locations as

part of the access provided through the American

Express Global Lounge Collection®.

“We are excited to partner with MAG USA to bring our Platinum Card and

Centurion Members two incredible lounge spaces to visit when they travel

through the Phoenix airport,” said Chris Cracchiolo, SVP, Global Loyalty

& Benefits at American Express. Cracchiolo added, “As Phoenix is a

popular travel hub for Card Members, and home to one of the largest

American Express offices in the U.S., The Centurion Lounge and Escape

Lounge in Phoenix Sky Harbor airport will be the perfect additions to

the Global Lounge Collection.”

“MAG USA is thrilled to operate both of these premium lounges in a

prominent airport such as Phoenix Sky Harbor,” said Martin Jones,

President and CEO of MAG USA (Escape Lounge’s parent company). “We look

forward to this collaboration bringing a new and exciting experience to

PHX travelers.”

The Centurion Lounge at PHX

Access to The Centurion Lounge is complimentary and exclusive for

Platinum Card and Centurion Members. The Centurion Lounge at PHX will

feature a curated mix of The Centurion Lounge’s signature amenities as

well as locally-inspired offerings, including:



  • Full premium bar with specialty cocktails developed by Centurion
    Lounge mixologist Jim Meehan, and wines handpicked by Centurion Lounge
    wine director Anthony Giglio, including seasonal wine flights*


  • Fresh, locally-inspired cuisine


  • Semi-private and dedicated work areas


  • On-site American Express Member Services Professionals to assist Card
    Members with Card account requests and travel-related inquiries

The Escape Lounge at PHX

As the exclusive partner for Escape Lounges, American Express Platinum

Card and Centurion Members receive complimentary access to the Escape

Lounge as part of the access provided through the American

Express Global Lounge Collection. Access is also available to all

airport travelers for a fee. The new Escape Lounge coming to the PHX

airport will offer visitors premium amenities including:



  • Unique Phoenix-inspired cocktails courtesy of head mixologist Sarah
    McElroy*


  • Local chef-curated menu featuring premium food options and seasonal
    changes


  • Local wines, beers and spirits, coffee, and espresso*


  • Silent digital library, with noise cancelling Bose headphones and free
    access to over 7,000 publications from over 120+ countries courtesy of
    PressReader


  • Children activity packs, including Escape Lounge’s Kids Crew puzzles,
    coloring book and crayons

The Centurion Lounge and Escape Lounge will also both feature flight

information display, high speed Wi-Fi, newspapers and magazines,

showers, charging stations, television service, and business services.

About American Express

American Express is a global services company, providing customers with

access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build

business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com and

connect with us on facebook.com/americanexpress,

instagram.com/americanexpress,

linkedin.com/company/american-express,

twitter.com/americanexpress,

and youtube.com/americanexpress.

Key links to products, services and corporate responsibility

information: charge

and credit cardsbusiness

credit cardstravel

servicesgift

cardsprepaid

cardsmerchant

servicesAccertifyInAuthcorporate

cardbusiness

travel, and corporate

responsibility.

About The Centurion Lounge

Current locations of The Centurion Lounge include New York’s LaGuardia

Airport, Las Vegas’ McCarran International Airport, Dallas/Fort Worth

International Airport, San Francisco International Airport, Miami

International Airport, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, Houston’s

George Bush International Airport, Hong Kong International Airport and

Philadelphia International Airport. In addition to The Centurion Lounge

at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, American Express recently

announced new locations coming to New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport,

Denver International Airport, Los Angeles International Airport, London

Heathrow and Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

Access to The Centurion Lounge is complimentary and exclusive for

Platinum Card and Centurion Members. Platinum Card Members may enter

with up to two travel companions at no additional charge. Centurion

Members may enter with their immediate family or up to two travel

companions. Platinum and Centurion Card Members may purchase access to

The Centurion Lounge for additional guests for $50 each guest.**

The Centurion Lounge is the signature lounge program within the broader American

Express Global Lounge Collection, which provides Platinum Card

and Centurion Members with access to the most lounges across the globe

compared to other U.S. credit cards, including access to more than 1,200

lounges around the world, in 500 plus cities, across 130 countries and

counting. The Global Lounge Collection includes access to American

Express Centurion Lounges, international American Express lounges, Delta

Sky Club® for Card Members flying on Delta, Priority PassTM Select

Lounges upon enrollment, Airspace Lounges, MAG U.S. Escape Lounges and

Plaza Premium Lounges. Card Members can find

a lounge at the Global Lounge Collection website or by using the Amex

Mobile app.

Visit http://americanexpress.com/platinum for

more about the Platinum Card.

About MAG USA

Launched in 2015, MAG

USA is the United States’ ‘go-to’ organization for delivering

market-leading commercial airport solutions with a focus on Airport

Lounges, digitally driven Car Parking Services and Distribution, as well

as P3, Retail and Terminal Developments. MAG USA is a wholly-owned

subsidiary of the Manchester

Airport Group, UK (MAG) which owns and operates Manchester, London

Stansted and East Midlands airports. MAG USA’s headquarter is in

Chicago, IL.

About The Escape Lounge

Current operating Escape

Lounges locations are in Minneapolis-Saint Paul International

Airport, Bradley International Airport, Oakland International Airport,

Reno-Tahoe International Airport, Greenville-Spartanburg International

Airport, Ontario International Airport - Terminal 2, Ontario

International Airport – Terminal 4 and T.F. Green International Airport.

Other Escape Lounges opening by the end of 2019 include Sacramento

International Airport – Terminal A, Sacramento International Airport –

Terminal B, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and

Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.

Escape Lounges are part of the American Express Global Lounge

Collection, which gives American Express Platinum Card members

complimentary access, along with two guests, to all U.S. locations.

Others wishing to enjoy the lounge can pay a day pass fee of $45, plus

tax. Reservations made online at EscapeLounges.com

prior to arrival receive a $5 discount.

Escape Lounges are all-inclusive premium common-use airport lounges open

to all travelers. Guests entering the lounge will receive unlimited

amenities that include hot and cold food and beverages, plush and

relaxing seating with ample power outlets, high-speed Wi-Fi,

up-to-the-second flight information as well as local and national

newspapers. An award-winning local chef, using locally sourced

ingredients wherever possible, develops each Escape Lounge’s food

offerings.

About Phoenix Sky Harbor International (PHX)

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, America’s

Friendliest Airport®, has an annual economic impact of

more than $38 billion. Every day approximately 1,200 aircraft and more

than 120,000 passengers arrive and depart at Sky Harbor. PHX Sky Harbor

is funded with Airport revenue. No tax dollars are used to support the

Airport.

*Must be of legal drinking age to consume alcoholic beverages. Please

drink responsibly.

**Subject to availability/capacity.

Contacts

AMERICAN EXPRESS:

Heather Norton

Heather.A.Norton@aexp.com

212-640-0496

MAG

USA:

Erica Bauer

Erica.Bauer@magairports.com

312-771-0803

PHOENIX

SKY HARBOR INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT:

skyharborpio@phoenix.gov

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles