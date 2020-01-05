American Express Continues to Expand and Offer Card Members Exceptional Travel Benefits with the Opening of the Centurion® Lounge and Escape Lounge at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport

The Two New Lounges Will Provide Card Members With Even More Access to Premium Amenities and Benefits
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, American Express (NYSE: AXP) and MAG USA announced the opening of The Centurion Lounge and Escape Lounge at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX). With Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport welcoming more than 44 million passengers each year, the two unique spaces will provide Platinum Card® and Centurion Members with more options and premium amenities as they travel through Phoenix.
Located in Terminal 4 and spanning a combined total of over 9,500 square feet, the two side by side lounge locations will feature a shared entrance, separate reception areas, specialty cocktails, fresh locally-inspired cuisine, and more.
“Our premium Card Members tell us that lounge access is the number one travel benefit they’re looking for, so we’re excited to bring two world class lounge experiences to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport,” said Alexander Lee, Vice President of Loyalty and Benefits at American Express. Lee added, “The Centurion Lounge in Phoenix is our 10th location and builds on the ongoing growth of our lounge access with plans to open five more Centurion Lounges in airports around the world.”
“MAG USA is thrilled to help bring to life both of these premium lounges in Phoenix Sky Harbor,” said Martin Jones, CEO of MAG USA (Escape Lounge’s parent company). “We look forward to this collaboration and bringing a new and exciting experience to Phoenix travelers.”
The new American Express Centurion Lounge and Escape Lounge will feature Mexican cuisine inspired food menus curated by Chef Doug Robson, the executive chef and co-owner of Phoenix’s top Mexican restaurants Gallo Blanco and Otro Cafe. The menus will include a range of dishes such as eggs and chorizo, tortilla soup, pollo asado with a tamarind glaze, roasted cauliflower with harissa and a masala galam yogurt sauce, and more.
"I’m honored to bring my dishes to The Centurion Lounge and Escape Lounge in the Phoenix Airport for travelers and locals alike,” said Chef Doug Robson. “These menus are inspired by my upbringing in Mexico City and the multicultural flavors and energy of the cuisine.”
THE CENTURION® LOUNGE AT PHOENIX SKY HARBOR INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT
In addition to the premium food menu from Chef Robson, the new Centurion Lounge in Phoenix will offer Platinum Card and Centurion Members and their guests access to premium amenities and services including:
● A complimentary full bar with custom cocktails created by renowned mixologist Jim Meehan and wine selections handpicked by renowned wine authority Anthony Giglio
● Floor-to-ceiling windows with expansive internal and external views
● Essentials for business and leisure travelers alike, including dedicated workspaces, power outlets, private phone areas, comfortable seating and access to high-speed Wi-Fi
“The Centurion Lounge in Phoenix will also feature our new mobile check in capability within the U.S. American Express mobile app, which is now live at nearly all of our Centurion Lounges across the globe,” said Alexander Lee. “This is just one of the many travel and lifestyle features offered within our app to further back our Card Members’ travel journeys. Card Members can also use our app to plan and book travel by messaging Amex through the app, search and find lounges to visit through our Find A Lounge tool, explore Amex Offers to find great deals at home or wherever they may be traveling, and more.”
THE ESCAPE LOUNGE AT PHOENIX SKY HARBOR INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT
Platinum Card and Centurion Members receive complimentary access to the Escape Lounge as part of the American Express Global Lounge Collection. Non-Card Members can also access the Escape Lounge for a fee.
The new Escape Lounge will offer visitors premium amenities including:
● Local chef-curated menu featuring premium food options and seasonal changes
● Unique Phoenix-inspired cocktails courtesy of head mixologist Sarah McElroy*
● Local wines, beers and spirits, coffee, and espresso*
● Silent digital library, with noise cancelling Bose headphones and free access to over 7,000 publications from over 120+ countries courtesy of PressReader
● Children activity packs, including Escape Lounge’s Kids Crew puzzles, coloring book and crayons
American Express Global Lounge Collection provides Platinum Card and Centurion Members with places to relax and recharge while traveling the globe offering access to the most lounges compared to any U.S. credit card, including more than 1,200 lounges around the world, in 500 plus cities across 130 countries and counting. Card Members can search and find lounge locations within the Global Lounge Collection through the Find A Lounge tool online or within the Amex Mobile app. They can also check into select Centurion Lounges through the mobile check-in tool within the Amex Mobile app.
ABOUT AMERICAN EXPRESS
American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com and connect with us on facebook.com/americanexpress, instagram.com/americanexpress, linkedin.com/company/american-express, twitter.com/americanexpress, and youtube.com/americanexpress.
ABOUT THE CENTURION LOUNGE
The Centurion Lounge is the signature lounge program within the broader American Express Global Lounge Collection, which provides Platinum Card, Centurion and Delta Reserve Card Members with access to the most lounges across the globe compared to other U.S. credit cards, including access to more than 1,200 lounges around the world, in 500 plus cities across 130 countries and counting. The Global Lounge Collection includes access to American Express Centurion Lounges, international American Express lounges, Delta Sky Club® for Card Members flying on Delta, Priority PassTM Select Lounges upon enrollment, Airspace Lounges, MAG U.S. Escape Lounges and Plaza Premium Lounges.
Current locations of The Centurion Lounge include New York’s LaGuardia Airport, Las Vegas’ McCarran International Airport, Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, San Francisco International Airport, Miami International Airport, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, Houston’s George Bush International Airport, Hong Kong International Airport and Philadelphia International Airport. In addition to The Centurion Lounge at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, American Express recently announced new locations coming to New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport, Denver International Airport, Los Angeles International Airport, London Heathrow and Charlotte Douglas International Airport.
Access to The Centurion Lounge is complementary and exclusive for Platinum Card, Centurion and Delta Reserve Card Members. Platinum Card Members may enter with up to two travel companions at no additional charge. Centurion Members may enter with their immediate family or up to two travel companions. Platinum and Centurion Card Members may purchase access to The Centurion Lounge for additional guests for $50 each guest.**
Card Members can find a lounge at the Global Lounge Collection website or by using the Amex Mobile app. They can also check into select Centurion Lounges through the mobile check-in tool within the Amex Mobile app.
About MAG USA
Launched in 2015, MAG USA is the United States’ ‘go-to’ organization for delivering market-leading commercial airport solutions with a focus on Airport Lounges, digitally driven Car Parking Services and Distribution, as well as P3, Retail and Terminal Developments. MAG USA is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Manchester Airport Group, UK (MAG) which owns and operates Manchester, London Stansted and East Midlands airports. MAG USA’s headquarters is in Chicago, IL.
About The Escape Lounge
Current operating Escape Lounges locations are in Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport, Bradley International Airport, Oakland International Airport, Reno-Tahoe International Airport, Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport, Ontario International Airport - Terminal 2, Ontario International Airport – Terminal 4, T.F. Green International Airport, Sacramento International Airport – Terminal A, Sacramento International Airport – Terminal B, Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.
Escape Lounges are part of the American Express Global Lounge Collection, which gives American Express Platinum Card members complimentary access, along with two guests, to all U.S. locations. Others wishing to enjoy the lounge can pay a day pass fee of $45, plus tax. Reservations made online at EscapeLounges.com prior to arrival receive a $5 discount.
Escape Lounges are all-inclusive premium common-use airport lounges open to all travelers. Guests entering the lounge will receive unlimited amenities that include hot and cold food and beverages, plush and relaxing seating with ample power outlets, high-speed Wi-Fi, up-to-the-second flight information as well as local and national newspapers. An award-winning local chef, using locally sourced ingredients wherever possible, develops each Escape Lounge’s food offerings.
ABOUT PHOENIX SKY HARBOR INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT
Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, America’s Friendliest Airport®, has an annual economic impact of more than $38 billion. Every day approximately 1,200 aircraft and more than 120,000 passengers arrive and depart at Sky Harbor. PHX Sky Harbor is funded with Airport revenue. No tax dollars are used to support the Airport.
*Must be of legal drinking age to consume alcoholic beverages. Please drink responsibly.
**Subject to availability/capacity.
