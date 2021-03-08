Americans Remain Hopeful About the Future of Their Careers Despite Turbulent Job Market and COVID-19 Challenges, Finds Career Optimism Index™

Despite 1 in 3 Americans saying COVID-19 has taken their career off course and 43% of Americans living paycheck to paycheck, 78% remain hopeful about the future of their careers and 70% say that hope is what got them through the past year. Americans believe in themselves: 8 in 10 Americans say they are highly employable, adapt easily to new work situations and are resilient in facing new career challenges, and 7 in 10 feel prepared in the short-term to search for another job if necessary. However, despite optimism and confidence in themselves, 42% don’t see a clear path forward for advancing their careers over the long-term, and more than half need help connecting with others in their current or desired field, finding a mentor or advocate, or seeking out training programs.