Amerigroup will also offer over-the-counter allowances for
non-prescription medication and health products to create more
affordability for consumers
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amerigroup will be working with Walmart to give 2019 Medicare Advantage
(MA) plan consumers the ability to purchase over-the-counter (OTC)
medications and health-related products through Walmart’s multiple
shopping options, including in-store and online, using the OTC allowance
available through many of its MA plans.
“Amerigroup strives to develop meaningful products and solutions that
create a better healthcare experience for our consumers as well as
improve their health and well-being,” said Josh Martin, President of the
company’s Medicare West Region. “This initiative combines Amerigroup’s
deep understanding of the needs of older adults with Walmart’s
unwavering commitment to saving people money and developing a seamless
shopping experience. We believe this agreement can make a significant
difference for Medicare-eligible consumers who often live on a fixed
income, manage chronic conditions, or both.”
Amerigroup will also offer an OTC allowance for its 2019 Medicare
Advantage health plans. Individuals enrolled in Amerigroup’s 2019
Medicare Advantage plans will be able to use this generous benefit to
purchase OTC medications and health-related products, such as first aid
supplies, support braces, and pain relievers.
The Amerigroup-Walmart program, launching in January 2019, and the OTC
allowance are expected to reduce healthcare costs for individuals
because both will help give consumers the ability to purchase more items
through their health plan benefits since Walmart is dedicated to
offering products at low prices. This may lead individuals in
Amerigroup’s MA plans to buy fewer items on their own.
This collaboration is also designed to give people improved access to
health-related products covered under Amerigroup’s MA plans since more
than 90 percent of Americans live within ten miles of Walmart’s more
than 4,700 stores. Individuals have the option of shipping purchased
items to their home or a nearby store when they shop on Walmart.com or
use an app designed for this program.
These types of benefits can be important to older adults who seek more
value for their money. According to the Social Security Administration,
nearly a quarter of married seniors and four out of 10 unmarried older
adults rely on their Social Security benefit, which averages just over
$1,400 a month, for at least 90 percent of their income.
The following 2019 Amerigroup Medicare Advantage health plans will have
an over-the-counter allowance of $50 per quarter for individuals to
purchase OTC items:
Amerivantage CareMore Smart Value (HMO)
Amerivantage CareMore Care Access (HMO)
Amerivantage CareMore Classic (HMO)
Amerivantage CareMore Diabetes (HMO SNP)
Amerivantage CareMore Heart Care (HMO SNP)
Amerivantage CareMore COPD (HMO SNP)
Amerigroup believes consumers will see the value in shopping at Walmart
to purchase the health-related products covered under their health plans
– given the retailer’s commitment to value – but if an individual wants
to use a different retailer, the company will have other shopping
choices available that may better meet his/her needs.
For details about Amerigroup’s Medicare plans, consumers can call (888)
562-8261, which is available 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday,
April 1 to Sept. 30; and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week, Oct. 1 to
March 31. Individuals can also visit the company’s online store at shop.amerigroup.com/medicare/.
Amerigroup Texas, Inc. is an HMO plan with a Medicare contract.
Amerigroup Texas, Inc. is an HMO DSNP plan with a Medicare contract and
a contract with the State Medicaid program. Amerigroup Texas, Inc. is an
HMO CSNP plan with a Medicare contract and a contract with the State
Medicaid program. Amerigroup Texas, Inc. is an HMO ISNP plan with a
Medicare contract and a contract with the State Medicaid program.
Enrollment in Amerigroup depends on contract renewal. This information
is not a complete description of benefits. Contact the plan for more
information. We do not discriminate, exclude people, or treat them
differently on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, age or
disability in our health programs and activities. ATENCIÓN: Si
habla español, tiene a su disposición servicios gratuitos de asistencia
lingüística. Llame al 1-888-230-7338 (TTY: 711).
注意：如果您使用繁體中文，您可以免費獲得語言援助服務。請致電1-888-230-7338（TTY：711）。 This plan is
available to anyone who has both Medical Assistance from the State and
Medicare. Other providers are available in our network. The provider
network may change at any time. You will receive notice when
necessary.
