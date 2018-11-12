Amerigroup will also offer over-the-counter allowances for

non-prescription medication and health products to create more

affordability for consumers

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amerigroup will be working with Walmart to give 2019 Medicare Advantage

(MA) plan consumers the ability to purchase over-the-counter (OTC)

medications and health-related products through Walmart’s multiple

shopping options, including in-store and online, using the OTC allowance

available through many of its MA plans.

“Amerigroup strives to develop meaningful products and solutions that

create a better healthcare experience for our consumers as well as

improve their health and well-being,” said Josh Martin, President of the

company’s Medicare West Region. “This initiative combines Amerigroup’s

deep understanding of the needs of older adults with Walmart’s

unwavering commitment to saving people money and developing a seamless

shopping experience. We believe this agreement can make a significant

difference for Medicare-eligible consumers who often live on a fixed

income, manage chronic conditions, or both.”

Amerigroup will also offer an OTC allowance for its 2019 Medicare

Advantage health plans. Individuals enrolled in Amerigroup’s 2019

Medicare Advantage plans will be able to use this generous benefit to

purchase OTC medications and health-related products, such as first aid

supplies, support braces, and pain relievers.

The Amerigroup-Walmart program, launching in January 2019, and the OTC

allowance are expected to reduce healthcare costs for individuals

because both will help give consumers the ability to purchase more items

through their health plan benefits since Walmart is dedicated to

offering products at low prices. This may lead individuals in

Amerigroup’s MA plans to buy fewer items on their own.

This collaboration is also designed to give people improved access to

health-related products covered under Amerigroup’s MA plans since more

than 90 percent of Americans live within ten miles of Walmart’s more

than 4,700 stores. Individuals have the option of shipping purchased

items to their home or a nearby store when they shop on Walmart.com or

use an app designed for this program.

These types of benefits can be important to older adults who seek more

value for their money. According to the Social Security Administration,

nearly a quarter of married seniors and four out of 10 unmarried older

adults rely on their Social Security benefit, which averages just over

$1,400 a month, for at least 90 percent of their income.

The following 2019 Amerigroup Medicare Advantage health plans will have

an over-the-counter allowance of $50 per quarter for individuals to

purchase OTC items:



  • Amerivantage CareMore Smart Value (HMO)


  • Amerivantage CareMore Care Access (HMO)


  • Amerivantage CareMore Classic (HMO)


  • Amerivantage CareMore Diabetes (HMO SNP)


  • Amerivantage CareMore Heart Care (HMO SNP)


  • Amerivantage CareMore COPD (HMO SNP)

Amerigroup believes consumers will see the value in shopping at Walmart

to purchase the health-related products covered under their health plans

– given the retailer’s commitment to value – but if an individual wants

to use a different retailer, the company will have other shopping

choices available that may better meet his/her needs.

For details about Amerigroup’s Medicare plans, consumers can call (888)

562-8261, which is available 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday,

April 1 to Sept. 30; and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week, Oct. 1 to

March 31. Individuals can also visit the company’s online store at shop.amerigroup.com/medicare/.

Amerigroup Texas, Inc. is an HMO plan with a Medicare contract.

Amerigroup Texas, Inc. is an HMO DSNP plan with a Medicare contract and

a contract with the State Medicaid program. Amerigroup Texas, Inc. is an

HMO CSNP plan with a Medicare contract and a contract with the State

Medicaid program. Amerigroup Texas, Inc. is an HMO ISNP plan with a

Medicare contract and a contract with the State Medicaid program.

Enrollment in Amerigroup depends on contract renewal. This information

is not a complete description of benefits. Contact the plan for more

information. We do not discriminate, exclude people, or treat them

differently on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, age or

disability in our health programs and activities. ATENCIÓN: Si

habla español, tiene a su disposición servicios gratuitos de asistencia

lingüística. Llame al 1-888-230-7338 (TTY: 711).

注意：如果您使用繁體中文，您可以免費獲得語言援助服務。請致電1-888-230-7338（TTY：711）。 This plan is

available to anyone who has both Medical Assistance from the State and

Medicare. Other providers are available in our network. The provider

network may change at any time. You will receive notice when

necessary.

About Amerigroup

Amerigroup is part of the Anthem Government Business Division (GBD).

Through the GBD, Anthem serves 7.4 million seniors, people with

disabilities, low-income families and other state and federally

sponsored beneficiaries, and National Government Services enrollees

(including the Federal Employee Program) in 26 states, making us one of

the nation’s leading providers of health care solutions for public

programs. Amerigroup accepts all eligible people regardless of age, sex,

race or disability.

Contacts

Amerigroup

Hieu Nguyen, (202) 510-8848

hieu.nguyen2@anthem.com

