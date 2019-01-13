Amerigroup Medicare Advantage consumers will be able to use their

plan allowance to purchase over-the-counter medications and

health-related products at CVS Pharmacy stores

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amerigroup in Arizona announced today that, beginning January 2019,

consumers enrolled in its Medicare Advantage health plans will be able

to purchase over-the-counter (OTC) medications and health-related

products at CVS Pharmacy stores using their health plan’s allowance. The

addition of CVS Pharmacy to Amerigroup’s network of OTC retailers is

part of the company’s continued commitment of making healthcare simpler

for consumers and improving their health and well-being.

“Creating an enhanced healthcare experience for consumers in Arizona and

giving them easier access to the products and services that aid

individuals in leading healthier lives requires us to develop meaningful

solutions for those enrolled in our plans,” said Josh Martin, President

of Amerigroup’s Medicare West Region. “We are pleased to work together

with CVS Pharmacy because we share the common goal of helping

individuals manage their health in more effective ways. We believe that

collaborations like this can make a tremendous difference for consumers

who often are managing chronic medical conditions.”

With more than 150 stores in Arizona, CVS Pharmacy provides a convenient

shopping option for consumers enrolled in Amerigroup’s Medicare

Advantage plans. CVS Pharmacy carries a wide assortment of products and

solutions that help consumers get well and stay well, including first

aid supplies, support braces, pain relievers, and more. To use their OTC

allowance at CVS Pharmacy, individuals must purchase the OTC medications

and health-related items in-store.

“CVS Pharmacy is pleased to partner with Amerigroup to offer plan

consumers increased access to the products they need to care for

themselves,” said Hank Casillas, Division Vice President, CVS Pharmacy.

“This collaboration ensures that Amerigroup Medicare Advantage plan

consumers are able to purchase medications and other health-related

products at one of our more than 150 of CVS Pharmacy locations in

Arizona, helping them achieve their best health.”

Many of Amerigroup’s 2019 Medicare Advantage plans offer a significant

OTC allowance – as much as $50 per quarter. These types of benefits can

be important to older adults who are often on a fixed income. According

to the Social Security Administration, nearly a quarter of married

seniors and four out of 10 unmarried older adults rely on their Social

Security benefit, which averages just over $1,400 a month, for at least

90 percent of their income.

Amerigroup also collaborates with other retailers to give consumers

increased access to OTC medications and health-related products through

the use of a plan’s OTC allowance. If a consumer would like to use one

of these other retailers, the company will work with him/her to find the

option that best fits his/her needs.

Amerigroup Texas, Inc. is an HMO plan with a Medicare contract.

Amerigroup Texas, Inc. is an HMO DSNP plan with a Medicare contract and

a contract with the State Medicaid program. Amerigroup Texas, Inc. is an

HMO CSNP plan with a Medicare contract and a contract with the State

Medicaid program. Amerigroup Texas, Inc. is an HMO ISNP plan with a

Medicare contract and a contract with the State Medicaid program.

About Amerigroup

Amerigroup is part of the Anthem Government Business Division (GBD).

Through the GBD, Anthem serves 7.4 million seniors, people with

disabilities, low-income families and other state and federally

sponsored beneficiaries, and National Government Services enrollees

(including the Federal Employee Program) in 26 states, making us one of

the nation’s leading providers of health care solutions for public

programs. Amerigroup accepts all eligible people regardless of age, sex,

race or disability.

Contacts

Hieu Nguyen

(202) 510-8848

hieu.nguyen2@anthem.com

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles