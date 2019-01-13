Amerigroup Medicare Advantage consumers will be able to use their
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amerigroup in Arizona announced today that, beginning January 2019,
consumers enrolled in its Medicare Advantage health plans will be able
to purchase over-the-counter (OTC) medications and health-related
products at CVS Pharmacy stores using their health plan’s allowance. The
addition of CVS Pharmacy to Amerigroup’s network of OTC retailers is
part of the company’s continued commitment of making healthcare simpler
for consumers and improving their health and well-being.
“Creating an enhanced healthcare experience for consumers in Arizona and
giving them easier access to the products and services that aid
individuals in leading healthier lives requires us to develop meaningful
solutions for those enrolled in our plans,” said Josh Martin, President
of Amerigroup’s Medicare West Region. “We are pleased to work together
with CVS Pharmacy because we share the common goal of helping
individuals manage their health in more effective ways. We believe that
collaborations like this can make a tremendous difference for consumers
who often are managing chronic medical conditions.”
With more than 150 stores in Arizona, CVS Pharmacy provides a convenient
shopping option for consumers enrolled in Amerigroup’s Medicare
Advantage plans. CVS Pharmacy carries a wide assortment of products and
solutions that help consumers get well and stay well, including first
aid supplies, support braces, pain relievers, and more. To use their OTC
allowance at CVS Pharmacy, individuals must purchase the OTC medications
and health-related items in-store.
“CVS Pharmacy is pleased to partner with Amerigroup to offer plan
consumers increased access to the products they need to care for
themselves,” said Hank Casillas, Division Vice President, CVS Pharmacy.
“This collaboration ensures that Amerigroup Medicare Advantage plan
consumers are able to purchase medications and other health-related
products at one of our more than 150 of CVS Pharmacy locations in
Arizona, helping them achieve their best health.”
Many of Amerigroup’s 2019 Medicare Advantage plans offer a significant
OTC allowance – as much as $50 per quarter. These types of benefits can
be important to older adults who are often on a fixed income. According
to the Social Security Administration, nearly a quarter of married
seniors and four out of 10 unmarried older adults rely on their Social
Security benefit, which averages just over $1,400 a month, for at least
90 percent of their income.
Amerigroup also collaborates with other retailers to give consumers
increased access to OTC medications and health-related products through
the use of a plan’s OTC allowance. If a consumer would like to use one
of these other retailers, the company will work with him/her to find the
option that best fits his/her needs.
Amerigroup Texas, Inc. is an HMO plan with a Medicare contract.
Amerigroup Texas, Inc. is an HMO DSNP plan with a Medicare contract and
a contract with the State Medicaid program. Amerigroup Texas, Inc. is an
HMO CSNP plan with a Medicare contract and a contract with the State
Medicaid program. Amerigroup Texas, Inc. is an HMO ISNP plan with a
Medicare contract and a contract with the State Medicaid program.
About Amerigroup
Amerigroup is part of the Anthem Government Business Division (GBD).
Through the GBD, Anthem serves 7.4 million seniors, people with
disabilities, low-income families and other state and federally
sponsored beneficiaries, and National Government Services enrollees
(including the Federal Employee Program) in 26 states, making us one of
the nation’s leading providers of health care solutions for public
programs. Amerigroup accepts all eligible people regardless of age, sex,
race or disability.
