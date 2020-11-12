Amerigroup Expands In-Language Support and Opens Resource Center in Tucson to Help Consumers Understand Medicare Options

Resource Center provides virtual and by appointment in-person support in English and Spanish
TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Amerigroup Resource Center recently opened in the Tucson area as part of the health insurer’s commitment to improving the lives of the residents of Pima County and continued support of the community. Through virtual and by appointment, in-person meeting options, the Resource Center offers a safe environment for individuals to gain a better understanding of their Medicare plan options and learn more about the health plans and benefits offered by Amerigroup – all with the option of receiving these services in English or Spanish.
“The Amerigroup Resource Center is just one example of how we are living our mission of making healthcare simpler for consumers and enhancing the support services available to our members,” said Vinod Mohan, President of Amerigroup’s Medicare West Region. “By having this presence in the community, we are making it easier for consumers to work with our associates to get the information they need to make decisions about their healthcare. We know Medicare can seem complicated and confusing so we are here to help people in as many ways as possible – be it in English or Spanish so individuals are receiving assistance in a way that makes them more comfortable.”
Amerigroup associates will work with consumers to answer general Medicare questions, discuss the Amerigroup Medicare health plans available, and provide insight about the benefits offered with each Amerigroup plan. Following public health guidelines, the Resource Center will host educational workshops and events for members of the community that will address areas such as nutrition, chronic disease management, and fitness. These sessions will be offered virtually and will feature presentations from community partners.
The Amerigroup Resource Center and the associates working at the location are taking precautions recommended by public health officials to ensure the safety of visitors. The Center has instituted COVID cleaning measures, installed plexiglass at locations where individuals may meet face-to-face, and is implementing other precautionary measures. Individuals must call the Resource Center at (520) 833-5741 to schedule an appointment for in-person visits.
Amerigroup offers Medicare Advantage plans, including HMO plans and Chronic Condition Special Needs plans (CSNPs), which are designed for consumers with chronic conditions such as asthma, diabetes or heart disease.
Individuals who are interested in enrolling in an Amerigroup Medicare Advantage plan can enroll during this year’s Medicare Annual Election Period (AEP). The AEP begins October 15, 2020, and continues through December 7, 2020; and gives consumers enrolled in Medicare Parts A and B the opportunity to sign up for Amerigroup’s 2021 Medicare Advantage plans.
The Amerigroup Resource Center is located at 2930 S. 6th Ave, Suite 60, in Tucson and is open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information regarding the Resource Center and to make an appointment, call (520) 833-5741.
Amerigroup Texas, Inc. is an HMO plan, an HMO I-SNP plan, and HMO C-SNP plan with a Medicare contract. Amerigroup Ohio, Inc. is an HMO plan, an HMO I-SNP plan, and HMO C-SNP plan with a Medicare contract and a contract with the State Medicaid program. Enrollment in Amerigroup Texas, Inc. depends on contract renewal. We do not discriminate, exclude people, or treat them differently on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability in our health programs and activities. ATENCIÓN: Si habla español, tiene a su disposición servicios gratuitos de asistencia lingüística. Llame al 1-888-230-7338 (TTY: 711). 注意：如果您使用繁體中文，您可以免費獲得語言援助服務。請致電1-888-230-7338（TTY：711）。This plan is available to anyone who has both Medical Assistance from the State and Medicare. Other providers are available in our network. The provider network may change at any time. You will receive notice when necessary.
About Amerigroup
Amerigroup is part of the Anthem Government Business Division (GBD). Through the GBD, Anthem serves 7.4 million seniors, people with disabilities, low-income families and other state and federally sponsored beneficiaries, and National Government Services enrollees (including the Federal Employee Program) in 26 states, making us one of the nation’s leading providers of health care solutions for public programs. Amerigroup accepts all eligible people regardless of age, sex, race or disability.
Contacts
Hieu Nguyen
(202) 510-8848
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.