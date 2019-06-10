TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) today announced that Mark N.

Rogers has joined the Company as executive vice president, general

counsel and corporate secretary, reporting to Steve Kelley, Amkor’s

president and chief executive officer. Rogers succeeds Gil Tily, who has

retired as general counsel.

“We are delighted to welcome Mark as our new general counsel,” said

Kelley. “Mark’s extensive legal experience with global semiconductor and

IT companies makes him a great fit for Amkor.”

Mark has more than 25 years of corporate legal and transaction

experience. He joins Amkor after five years at ON Semiconductor, where

he served as assistant general counsel, assistant corporate secretary

and in other key legal roles. Mark’s work experience also includes 11

years with Insight Enterprises as associate general counsel, and private

practice with the law firms of Fennemore Craig and Quarles & Brady.

Mark holds an A.B. from Brown University and a J.D. from New York

University School of Law.

About Amkor

Amkor Technology, Inc. is one of the world’s largest providers of

outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Founded in 1968,

Amkor pioneered the outsourcing of IC packaging and test, and is now a

strategic manufacturing partner for more than 250 of the world’s leading

semiconductor companies, foundries and electronics OEMs. Amkor’s

operational base includes production facilities, product development

centers, and sales and support offices located in key electronics

manufacturing regions in Asia, Europe and the USA. For more information,

visit www.amkor.com.

Contacts

Amkor Technology, Inc.

Vincent Keenan

Vice President, Investor

Relations

480-786-7594

vincent.keenan@amkor.com

